The Stroller: Events set to honor veterans - and booster shots

TODAY’S WORD is sprightly. Example: Though for a teenager "Call Me Maybe" is practically a golden oldie, the sprightly tune still was Carter's favorite song.
THURSDAY’S WORD was moot. It means subject to debate, dispute or uncertainty. Example: "Well, it's a moot point," said Beatrice, flicking up her fingers as if she were brushing off the whole matter.
Honoring our veterans
Veterans Day is Thursday, and several area events are lined up to celebrate our nation's heroes.
It starts Saturday with a Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m. in uptown Stuart. At 5 that evening, the Homer Dillard Post 78 American Legion will host a Veterans Day banquet at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. The speaker will be U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Stephen C. Evans.
On Sunday, the Martinsville Bulletin will publish a special section honoring veterans. It includes a focus on a local veterans organization; a veteran who has jumped out of an airplane 37 times; a Mountain Valley man who is one of the forces behind local events and services that honor veterans; and a Axton woman who sends hundreds of cards to veterans each year. It even has a reprint of a 1921 article about a most interesting and patriotic Armistice Day (the forerunner of Veterans Day) parade in Martinsville -- "One feature of the parade which we wish to make notable is the automobile section. All owners of cars are invited to participate." Can you imagine if they did that today? It wouldn't be possible, but it sure would have been exciting back in those days when cars were new.
Thursday at 11 a.m. -- "always the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month," David Kipfinger says -- the annual Veterans Service Organization's Veteran's Day Service will be held at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett. Dr. G.H. Vaughan will be the speaker.
Boosters
A vaccine clinic giving booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be held from 1-5 p.m. today at the Martinsville Speedway, hosted by Sovah Health and the Speedway.To make an appointment, go to the PrepMod website at www.vavax.org and look up "Sign Up for Vaccinations - Martinsville Speedway, Moderna and Pfizer, Booster Dose on Friday, 11/05/2021."
Lighter mornings
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning we'll have to turn our clocks back an hour. Cell phone clocks, of course, do it automatically. Then we'll have it brighter earlier, and darker in the evenings, until Daylight Saving Time begins again on March 13.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The silhouette of the fashionable Gibson Girl of the early 1900s featured an S-shaped torso shape created by a swan-bill corset, with full hips and bust, slight bustle, narrow waist and slender neck. The hair was worn high and loose on the head, pompadour style.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the Gibson Girl come to be called that?
