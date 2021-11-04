The Stroller: Events set to honor veterans - and booster shots

Honoring our veterans

On Sunday, the Martinsville Bulletin will publish a special section honoring veterans. It includes a focus on a local veterans organization; a veteran who has jumped out of an airplane 37 times; a Mountain Valley man who is one of the forces behind local events and services that honor veterans; and a Axton woman who sends hundreds of cards to veterans each year. It even has a reprint of a 1921 article about a most interesting and patriotic Armistice Day (the forerunner of Veterans Day) parade in Martinsville -- "One feature of the parade which we wish to make notable is the automobile section. All owners of cars are invited to participate." Can you imagine if they did that today? It wouldn't be possible, but it sure would have been exciting back in those days when cars were new.