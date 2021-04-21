THE STROLLER: Farmers are returning to market this weekend

OSHA

If you run a business, you have to be on top of Occupation Safety and Health Administrations regulations. New College Institute will have a 5-week session on that starting Tuesday. For more information: 276-403-5620 or chouse@newcollegeinstitute.org .

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There actually is a Klingon translation of the Bible. That's a language from the "Star Trek" TV series and movies. The first verse of Genesis goes like this: “Daq the tagh ghaHta’ the mu’, je the mu’ ghaHta’ tlhej joH’a’, je the mu’ ghaHta’ joH’a’”? (translation from MentalFloss.com , “4 Unusual Bible translations” By Chris Stokel Walker, Aug. 6, 2013)

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What edition of the Bible starts out with Genesis like this: "First off, nothing. No light, no time, no substance, no matter. Second off, God starts it all up and WHAP! Stuff everywhere! The cosmos in chaos: no shape, no form, no function—just darkness ... total. And floating above it all, God’s Holy Spirit, ready to play. Day one: Then God’s voice booms out, ‘Lights!’ and, from nowhere, light floods the skies and ‘night’ is swept off the scene."?