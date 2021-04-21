THE STROLLER: Farmers are returning to market this weekend

TODAY’S WORD is tyro. Example: Janice was no more than a tyro alongside the amazingly talented women who arranged flowers in stunning combinations for Wednesday's Historic Garden Club tour, but rather than feel shy about her lack of creativity, she relished the opportunity to learn from the best.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was feckless. It means lacking initiative or strength of character; irresponsible. Example: I shudder in horror and blush in embarrassment at the crazy things I did in my feckless youth.
Freezing
After many lovely days of spring, we had a hard freeze last night, and the National Weather Service warns of the same tonight. Be sure to bring in your ferns and cover your annuals (if you didn't lose them to last night's freeze).
Farmers market
The Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market, which was preorder and pickup last year because of the pandemic, opens Saturday and all Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon through Nov. 30.
The market will start opening Wednesdays also, same time, July 7 through Sept. 29. The market is at 65 W. Main St., Martinsville. Its phone number is 276-632-5688.
OSHA
If you run a business, you have to be on top of Occupation Safety and Health Administrations regulations. New College Institute will have a 5-week session on that starting Tuesday. For more information: 276-403-5620 or chouse@newcollegeinstitute.org.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There actually is a Klingon translation of the Bible. That's a language from the "Star Trek" TV series and movies. The first verse of Genesis goes like this: “Daq the tagh ghaHta’ the mu’, je the mu’ ghaHta’ tlhej joH’a’, je the mu’ ghaHta’ joH’a’”? (translation from MentalFloss.com, “4 Unusual Bible translations” By Chris Stokel Walker, Aug. 6, 2013)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What edition of the Bible starts out with Genesis like this: "First off, nothing. No light, no time, no substance, no matter. Second off, God starts it all up and WHAP! Stuff everywhere! The cosmos in chaos: no shape, no form, no function—just darkness ... total. And floating above it all, God’s Holy Spirit, ready to play. Day one: Then God’s voice booms out, ‘Lights!’ and, from nowhere, light floods the skies and ‘night’ is swept off the scene."?
