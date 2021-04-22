THE STROLLER: Fill up on breakfast idea and laughs

TODAY’S WORD is optimization. Example: Patrick views sleep optimization as the key to a productive and stress-free day, so he has myriad supportive practices, such as running a fan, keeping a pitcher of water by the bed, using a fancy pillow and keeping the perfect temperature,
THURSDAY’S WORD was tyro. It means a beginner or novice. Example: Janice was no more than a tyro alongside the amazingly talented women who arranged flowers in stunning combinations for Wednesday’s Historic Garden Club tour, but rather than feel shy about her lack of creativity, she relished the opportunity to learn from the best.
Country breakfast
What better way to start off the weekend than a big county breakfast, and that’s just what’s on order at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department.
The buffet-style breakfast will be served from 6 to 10 a.m. at a cost of $7 for adults and $3 for children younger than 10. All take-out plates will cost $7.
Once you’ve filled up on a hearty breakfast, drive on down to Stuart, where the Patrick County Master Gardeners will be having their plant sale in the Rotary Building, from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s The Stroller’s favorite place to get garden and house plants, especially those that are nearly impossible to find in stores and garden centers. Plus, the prices can’t be beat, and the experts are right there to give gardening advice.
Today’s chuckle
A bear walked into a bar and said, “Give me a Scotch ... and ... eh ... water.”
“Why the big pause?” asked the barman.
The bear shrugged. “I’m not sure, I was born with them.”
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The “Word on the Street” modern-day version of the Bible, by actor and performance poet Rob Lacey (2003), starts out with Genesis like this: “First off, nothing. No light, no time, no substance, no matter. Second off, God starts it all up and WHAP! Stuff everywhere!” (translation from MentalFloss.com, “4 Unusual Bible translations” By Chris Stokel Walker, Aug. 6, 2013).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What translation of the Bible has things explained this way: “rispek fi yu an yu niem” for “hallowed be thy name”?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.