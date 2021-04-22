THE STROLLER: Fill up on breakfast idea and laughs

TODAY’S WORD is optimization. Example: Patrick views sleep optimization as the key to a productive and stress-free day, so he has myriad supportive practices, such as running a fan, keeping a pitcher of water by the bed, using a fancy pillow and keeping the perfect temperature,

THURSDAY’S WORD was tyro. It means a beginner or novice. Example: Janice was no more than a tyro alongside the amazingly talented women who arranged flowers in stunning combinations for Wednesday’s Historic Garden Club tour, but rather than feel shy about her lack of creativity, she relished the opportunity to learn from the best.

Country breakfast

What better way to start off the weekend than a big county breakfast, and that’s just what’s on order at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department.

The buffet-style breakfast will be served from 6 to 10 a.m. at a cost of $7 for adults and $3 for children younger than 10. All take-out plates will cost $7.