THE STROLLER: Fruitcakes are an Xmas special

TODAY’S WORD is troll. Example: "Don we now our gay apparel / Fa la la la la, la la la la / Troll the ancient Yuletide carol / Fa la la la la, la la la la" (From "Deck the Halls")
SUNDAY’S WORD was lowing. It means making a characteristic deep sound. Example: "The cattle are lowing / the poor Baby wakes" (from "Away in a Manger")
When made right, a fruitcake is a treat. Its batter is delicately flavored with a spice mixture of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and/or mace, ginger, cloves and coriander. Into it are mixed nuts (including chopped almonds), dried fruits such as raisins and currants, citrus zest and only a small amount of those overly sugared and colored cherries or pineapple, for color. Then it is soaked in brandy or other spirits. The alcohol not only enhances the flavor but also acts as a preservative, preventing the growth of bacteria.
Fruitcake is a British holiday tradition that goes back hundreds of years. In earlier days, when sugar was expensive and hard to come by, people who could afford it lavished their holiday cakes with loads of frosting (showing off). Hence, the cakes were made dense to support all that weight. There's a delightful layer of marzipan between the cake and the smooth fondant frosting.
Before the pandemic, Henry County Parks & Rec used to take folks on a field trip to the Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company in Bear Creek, N.C. (proof that some fruitcakes are great). That's run by the uncle of The Stroller's childhood best friend, and the friend's mother, in whose house The Stroller spent many nights, still works there part-time during the holiday season. Incidentally, that friend's 82-year-old mother, now called Granny Dixie, used to date the late Charlie Daniels in high school.
Recommendations on great area Christmas light displays keep coming in, with the latest being for 465 Valley Drive, Fieldale.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Some people think writing or saying "Xmas" instead of "Christmas" is improper, but actually, "X" is shorthand for "Christ." It comes from an ancient Greek letter for Christ. In Greek alphabet, the letter that looks like an X is called "chi." The early church used the first two letters of Christos in the Greek alphabet -- chi and rho, which looks like a small "p" -- to represent the name of Jesus.
So, to be technically correct following in that tradition, you'd write Xpmas (but with the P over the X, not beside it).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How tall is the White House Christmas tree?
