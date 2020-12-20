THE STROLLER: Fruitcakes are an Xmas special

TODAY’S WORD is troll. Example: "Don we now our gay apparel / Fa la la la la, la la la la / Troll the ancient Yuletide carol / Fa la la la la, la la la la" (From "Deck the Halls")

SUNDAY’S WORD was lowing. It means making a characteristic deep sound. Example: "The cattle are lowing / the poor Baby wakes" (from "Away in a Manger")

Fruitcake

When made right, a fruitcake is a treat. Its batter is delicately flavored with a spice mixture of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and/or mace, ginger, cloves and coriander. Into it are mixed nuts (including chopped almonds), dried fruits such as raisins and currants, citrus zest and only a small amount of those overly sugared and colored cherries or pineapple, for color. Then it is soaked in brandy or other spirits. The alcohol not only enhances the flavor but also acts as a preservative, preventing the growth of bacteria.

Fruitcake is a British holiday tradition that goes back hundreds of years. In earlier days, when sugar was expensive and hard to come by, people who could afford it lavished their holiday cakes with loads of frosting (showing off). Hence, the cakes were made dense to support all that weight. There's a delightful layer of marzipan between the cake and the smooth fondant frosting.