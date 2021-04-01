THE STROLLER: Have we got a pig for you to poke

TODAY’S WORD is manifesto. Example: "Once the manifesto was produced, it fell to the president of the youth group, Charlie Cole, to present it at the annual meeting." (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was delineate. It means to describe or portray (something) precisely. Example: “All during the tour my guide never tried once to delineate or modify by race any of the organizations or enterprises on display.”
Pig Cookin'
In 10 years the Spencer-Penn Centre has really perfected the art of the pig cookin' competition, and its annual event is a favorite on the competitive cooking scene. We reap the benefits in the form of great barbecue to take home for supper.
This year's Pig Cookin' Competition will be on April 17. Tubs of barbecue cost $8 and can be ordered by calling 276-957-5757, or you take your chances and just drop by for some, between 1-5 p.m., or other times by arrangement.
A Pig Patty Bingo will be held, too, with the prize being $500. Tickets cost $20.
Today's chuckle
Does February like March? No, but April May.
Coming off the winter eating binge, now I have spring rolls.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: According to “Lexicon Valley’s” March 30 edition, many early languages did not have words for colors but would start with “light” and “dark” or “black” and “white.” That's because in those early days of language, primitive people didn't much need to talk about things other than what were right in front of them, so they could just point to things, or say "the color of a leaf" to mean green, for example. When languages started to develop color words, across the board the next word would be for the color red. Even an egg yolk would be described as red, as orange is a variation of red, before the word for yellow and then orange came into being.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What would the third word (green, yellow, red, blue, pink, etc.) be? (When people needed to refer to color, they would just say “the color of the sky” or “the color of a leaf.”)
