THE STROLLER: Have we got a pig for you to poke

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: According to “Lexicon Valley’s” March 30 edition, many early languages did not have words for colors but would start with “light” and “dark” or “black” and “white.” That's because in those early days of language, primitive people didn't much need to talk about things other than what were right in front of them, so they could just point to things, or say "the color of a leaf" to mean green, for example. When languages started to develop color words, across the board the next word would be for the color red. Even an egg yolk would be described as red, as orange is a variation of red, before the word for yellow and then orange came into being.