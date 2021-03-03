THE STROLLER: Have you ever caught at 3-legged chicken?

TODAY’S WORD is antagonistic. Example: It always embarrassed Stephanie how antagonistic toward authority and specialists her husband was, and she just prayed people didn’t realize what a jerk he was to her in private.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD is abashed. It means embarrassed, disconcerted, or ashamed. Example: Ethel looked slightly abashed when Florence revealed her news.
Today’s chuckle
From Michael C. Jarrett in Bassett:
A man was driving on a dirt road in rural America when a three-legged chicken raced past him. He had never seen a three-legged chicken before, so he went faster to catch the chicken, but it went faster also.
Finally, the chicken ran into a dirt driveway onto a farm. The man stopped, backed up, and pulled into the driveway, where a farmer was standing nearby.
He asked the farmer, “Do you raise these three-legged chickens?” The farmer said “Yes! Myself, my wife, and my son live here so we can each have a chicken leg for dinner.”
The man then asked, “How do they taste?”
The farmer replied, “Well, I don’t know. I’ve never been able to catch one!”
Spring milestones
It’s still winter, but seeing “March” on the calendar and being able to step outdoors without a coat and scarf can make one feel pretty good.
Looking ahead: Daylight Saving Time will begin on March 14. Sunset on that Saturday will be at 6:15 p.m., but on that Sunday, it will be at 7:16 p.m. The first day of spring is March 20.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Blockbuster, the video rental store, was created by David Cook, who opened the first one in 1985. Cook’s company had been making software for the oil and gas industry, but his wife, Sandy Cook, thought renting out videos would be a good idea. He sold his company to buy a franchise of Video Works. When that company didn’t allow him to decorate the interior of his store with a bold blue and yellow design, he struck out on his own with Blockbuster Video Inc., and the rest is history. That first Blockbuster had 8,000 VHS and 2,000 Beta tapes.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A cofounder from which major waste management company used his company’s business techniques to expand Blockbuster at a rapid pace?
