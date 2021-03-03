THE STROLLER: Have you ever caught at 3-legged chicken?

Looking ahead: Daylight Saving Time will begin on March 14. Sunset on that Saturday will be at 6:15 p.m., but on that Sunday, it will be at 7:16 p.m. The first day of spring is March 20.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Blockbuster, the video rental store, was created by David Cook, who opened the first one in 1985. Cook’s company had been making software for the oil and gas industry, but his wife, Sandy Cook, thought renting out videos would be a good idea. He sold his company to buy a franchise of Video Works. When that company didn’t allow him to decorate the interior of his store with a bold blue and yellow design, he struck out on his own with Blockbuster Video Inc., and the rest is history. That first Blockbuster had 8,000 VHS and 2,000 Beta tapes.