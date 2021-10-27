The Stroller: Help design an uptown alley; good eats in Bassett

Design an alley

Locals with long memories can tell you about a time when uptown Martinsville was such a busy place to be that even allies such as Wall Street (which runs between Bridge and Walnut Streets) were places you’d go to on purpose, with things to do there.

Now Uptown Partership is bringing it back to life. The Wall Street Alley Activation Project shows an artist’s rendition of what the alley could look like, with tables with blue canopies and planters with greenery. It’s giving local residents the chance to vote on how the paving would be done: 1, simple grey paving; 2, grey paving with a darker brick-colored border around it; 3, grey paving in blocks with a ladder pattern of the brick color around it; and 4, a brick-colored path curving through the grey. Check out the drawings on the Martinsville UP Facebook page to vote on your favorite.

UP credits “generous funding from Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and MovetoMartinsville and the amazing design skills of Frazier Associates, the support of the property owners along the Wall St Alley, and the time and talents of the folks at The City of Martinsville” for making it happen.