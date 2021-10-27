The Stroller: Help design an uptown alley; good eats in Bassett

TODAY’S WORD is abhor. Example: Skyler absolutely abhors his the political party his grandparents talk gushingly about so frequently, and his mother is hoping he’ll keep his views to himself when they all get together for Thanksgiving.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was gamine. It means a young woman with a mischievous, boyish charm. Example: Audrey Hepburn was the classic gamine.
Good eats
There’s a lot going on in Bassett, food-wise.
On Friday (yes, you read that right: Friday) the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have a special Halloween breakfast, from 8-11 a.m. The all-you-can-eat meal includes sausage, ham, biscuits, gravy, eggs, apples, orange juice and coffee, for $7 a plate. Live music will start at 10 a.m. and run through noon. For extra fun, folks are invited to come dressed in their Halloween costumes if they’d like to.
Practically as soon as the Ruritans get done cleaning up after breakfast, they’ll turn around and start getting ready to make Brunswick stew. Their stew will be for sale the following Saturday, Nov. 6, for $8 a quart, and will be ready to be picked up at noon. They only are making stew to order, so reserve your quart(s) by calling Joe Varner at 276-629-1411 or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
Design an alley
Locals with long memories can tell you about a time when uptown Martinsville was such a busy place to be that even allies such as Wall Street (which runs between Bridge and Walnut Streets) were places you’d go to on purpose, with things to do there.
Now Uptown Partership is bringing it back to life. The Wall Street Alley Activation Project shows an artist’s rendition of what the alley could look like, with tables with blue canopies and planters with greenery. It’s giving local residents the chance to vote on how the paving would be done: 1, simple grey paving; 2, grey paving with a darker brick-colored border around it; 3, grey paving in blocks with a ladder pattern of the brick color around it; and 4, a brick-colored path curving through the grey. Check out the drawings on the Martinsville UP Facebook page to vote on your favorite.
UP credits “generous funding from Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and MovetoMartinsville and the amazing design skills of Frazier Associates, the support of the property owners along the Wall St Alley, and the time and talents of the folks at The City of Martinsville” for making it happen.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Bobbing for apples is a Halloween party tradition that appears to have stemmed from Roman traditions to honor the goddess Pomona, the goddess of fruit and trees.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The French words for apple, potato and french fries all look like they might come from the name “Pomona.” What are those words, and what is the funny connection between them?
