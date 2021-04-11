THE STROLLER: Help needed for a lost cat and kids

TODAY’S WORD is debauchee. Example: "Though Fyodor Pavlovitch was a drunkard and a vicious debauchee he never neglected investing his capital, and managed his business affairs very successfully, though, no doubt, not overscrupulously." (Source: "The Brothers Karamazov" by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constance Garnett translation)
MONDAY’S WORD was vamoose. It means to depart quickly. Example: When Brittany saw Angel and Alexa come into the party, she decided it was time to vamoose.
Uptown cat
A lightly striped gray cat with light green eyes is missing from Uptown Martinsville. Finnick, who belongs to Julianna Hagler (who can be reached on Facebook), has a microchip.
Buses are back
Roads now are full of something we haven't seen much of all year: school buses. The Martinsville Police Department warns everyone to stop for any school bus that has flashing lights and the extended “Stop” sign, no matter which side of the road you’re on in relation to the bus. It’s the law.
Helping foster kids
It's stressful enough for a child to be taken from home and sent with a foster family, or moved from one foster family to another, without adding to it the humiliation of your clothes and belongings being carried about in trash bags.
The Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club, in conjunction with the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, is on a mission to allow kids to move with dignity, their belongings carried in proper suitcases.
To that end, throughout April the club is collecting donated suitcases: Drop them off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA. If you'd prefer to help through donating money, send donations to HMDSS, Attn.: Bonnie Covington, P.O. Box 4946, Martinsville, Va. Write "suitcase drive" on the memo line, and make payable to Henry Martinsville Department of Social Services.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Forty-seven scholars and theologians worked to translate the books of the Bible into the King James version, which was published in 1611.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the advantage the King James Bible had which propelled it above other translations to immediate and lasting popularity?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.