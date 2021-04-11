THE STROLLER: Help needed for a lost cat and kids

TODAY’S WORD is debauchee. Example: "Though Fyodor Pavlovitch was a drunkard and a vicious debauchee he never neglected investing his capital, and managed his business affairs very successfully, though, no doubt, not overscrupulously." (Source: "The Brothers Karamazov" by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constance Garnett translation)

MONDAY’S WORD was vamoose. It means to depart quickly. Example: When Brittany saw Angel and Alexa come into the party, she decided it was time to vamoose.

Uptown cat

A lightly striped gray cat with light green eyes is missing from Uptown Martinsville. Finnick, who belongs to Julianna Hagler (who can be reached on Facebook), has a microchip.

Buses are back

Roads now are full of something we haven't seen much of all year: school buses. The Martinsville Police Department warns everyone to stop for any school bus that has flashing lights and the extended “Stop” sign, no matter which side of the road you’re on in relation to the bus. It’s the law.

Helping foster kids