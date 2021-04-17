THE STROLLER: Heroes and barn quits for praise

TODAY’S WORD is gulf. Example: "To start, there is a gulf between true nonbelievers and the rest of us." (Source: "The case for vaccine passports" by David Horn of Smith Mountain Lake, in Monday's Bulletin)

FRIDAY’S WORD was megillah. It means a long, involved story or account. Example: “But that’s a whole other megillah indeed.” (Source: Letter to the Editor by David Mantiply of Danville, published in a letter to the Danville Register & Bee at www.godanriver.com.)

Invisible heroes

This past week has been National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The dispatchers of the MHC Henry County 911 Center are the unseen heroes who get people through unimaginable traumas and frights through their situations, with calm and comfort and authority and critical information that saves lives, until the ambulance or law enforcement arrive. They make such a difference, yet we don't see them or know who they are to thank them.

Barn quilt