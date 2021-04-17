THE STROLLER: Heroes and barn quits for praise

TODAY’S WORD is gulf. Example: "To start, there is a gulf between true nonbelievers and the rest of us." (Source: "The case for vaccine passports" by David Horn of Smith Mountain Lake, in Monday's Bulletin)
FRIDAY’S WORD was megillah. It means a long, involved story or account. Example: “But that’s a whole other megillah indeed.” (Source: Letter to the Editor by David Mantiply of Danville, published in a letter to the Danville Register & Bee at www.godanriver.com.)
Invisible heroes
This past week has been National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The dispatchers of the MHC Henry County 911 Center are the unseen heroes who get people through unimaginable traumas and frights through their situations, with calm and comfort and authority and critical information that saves lives, until the ambulance or law enforcement arrive. They make such a difference, yet we don't see them or know who they are to thank them.
Barn quilt
The members of the Relay for Life team of Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, the Old Well Walkers, are raffling off a lovely barn quilt. It is in a pink, aqua and purple, 3-by-3-foot square-and-triangle design, with purple ribbon in the center. Tickets are $1. The drawing will be on Sept. 26. Contact Debbie Simmons (who designed it), Walter Flippin, Becky Burris, Lyndsey Newman, Diane Rorrer, Virginia Rodgers or Shannon Newman.
FRIDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The New International Version translation of the Bible first was published in 1973, got its start in 1955 with Howard Long, a Seattle engineer who regularly shared the Bible with others but realized many had a hard time understanding its archaic language. Over the course of 10 years he labored to get together more than 100 scholars of varied denominations, who got on board to give a modern, understandable translation. In 1966, their mission was endorsed by a group of 80 evangelical ministry leaders and scholars.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: During the translation to make the NIV, each of the 66 books of the Bible was handled by a team of how many members?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.