THE STROLLER: Holidays and hotdogs are on the menu

TODAY’S WORD is scrum. Example: “The flash of light he saw from the side door of the rectory was more likely from a glancing blow to his left eye, though he thought he saw a shadowy figure in black moving toward the scrum of boys rolling on the ground.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)
THURSDAY’S WORD was cassock. It means a full-length garment of a single color worn by certain Christian clergy, members of church choirs, acolytes, and others having some particular office or role in a church. Example: “He buttoned the top half of the thirty-three buttons on the cassock, one for each year of Christ’s life, and pulled the white cotta over his head as he made his way to the basement door.”
Holidays
This weekend is a special time, as Passover begins at sundown Saturday, and Palm Sunday is on Sunday — which also, by the way, will see a full moon.
Passover is the major Jewish festival that celebrates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. It will go on through April 4, the same day this year that Easter is celebrated.
Palm Sunday commemorates the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem, walking over palm branches that were put in his path. Then Holy Thursday, which is April Fool’s Day, marks the day he was arrested, and then he was crucified on the oddly named Good Friday (April 2 this year).
Today’s chuckle
Comic Michael C. Jarrett of Bassett likes to keep folks laughing. About today’s contribution he warns, “Not my best work!”, but The Stroller got a chuckle, and you probably will too ...
“I am trying to lose weight and now am on TWO diets. I wasn’t getting enough to eat on the first one.”
Hot diggity dog!
Mill Creek Baptist Church, at 6200 Henry Road in Henry, will serve a free drive-thru hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, or for as long as the food lasts.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “The Addams Family” pinball machine was the most popular ever, based on numbers sold — more than 20,000.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many translations are there of the Bible?
