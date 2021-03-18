THE STROLLER: How do you order your superstitions?

I’ll tell you, kids, what I would do If I were queen and ran the zoo! If I controlled the whole dang show Hoo boy the places I would go! . I’d make the virus vanish now! I’d kill that villain — oof! kapow! And if I were the lady king? I’d turn the winter into spring! . And then I’d hop upon a plane To Mali, China or Bahrain! I’d go to England, go to France I’d go there in my underpants! . I’m ...