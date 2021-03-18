THE STROLLER: How do you order your superstitions?

TODAY’S WORD is riposte. Example: "Winston smiled, acknowledging the riposte." (Source: “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)
THURSDAY’S WORD was scupper. It means to prevent from working or succeeding; thwart. The main definition means to deliberately sink a ship and its crew. Example: "Ragna was afraid that the two might not met at all, which would scupper her plan." (Source: “The Evening and the Morning”)
Superstitions
For St. Patrick's Day, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino analyzed Google search volume for more than 200 different superstitions to find the most popular superstitions in every state across the country. They also surveyed more than 1,000 Americans to learn more about their belief in superstitions.
Here's what they found:
- Sixty-five percent of Americans are superstitious, with 83% believing in good luck and 50% believing in bad luck. Thirty-seven percent say they believe that Friday the 13th brings bad luck, and 34% believe St. Patrick's Day is a lucky day.
- The most popular superstitions in America are: 1. Throwing salt over your shoulder. 2. Bad luck comes in threes. 4. Lucky rabbit's foot (except for the poor rabbit). 5. Friday the 13th. 5. Ladybugs are a sign of good luck.
If that's the case, most of us should be pretty darn lucky these days, what with all the ladybugs sneaking into our houses or apartments. Are they the ones to which we should give the credit for our stimulus checks and tax returns?
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first coin-operated pinball machine was "Whiffle Board," invented in 1931 by Automatic Industries. In 1934 Raymond Maloney made the pinball game "Ballyhoo," the success of which led to the creation of the Bally Manufacturing Company of Chicago. Those pinball machines had wooden legs and sides. Ad ad from the time for "Ballyhoo" ("Never Successfully Imitated") gave the cost as $19 with legs, $16.50 without.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was a battery introduced to the pinball machine, adding electricity?
