THE STROLLER: Identifying this tree was a tall order

TODAY’S WORD is scrutinize. Example: Barney scrutinized the phone records but didn’t see any calls that were out of line.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was digression. It means a temporary departure from the main subject in speech or writing. Example: The preacher made so many digressions during his sermon that after church Betty Lou could not even remember what his actual message was.
What’s that tree?
Occasionally people talk about the super tall Christmas-tree-shaped tree halfway between Martinsville and Greensboro, N.C. You know the one — as you’re headed south, a couple of miles before you reach the U.S. 220/N.C. 68 intersection, above all other trees you start to see that point ... and it gradually comes into view. The tree, in someone’s yard, is a slim, conical-shaped tree, green in warm weather, brown now.
Years ago, The Stroller asked Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow about that tree. She said it’s a European larch (Larix decidua). It’s a pine tree with an unusual habit for conifers: It drops its needles in the winter. New bright green needles grow in spring, turning medium green in summer and then golden yellow in the fall.
This stately tree grows in the mountains of central Europe. Its mature size is about 75 feet tall and 30 feet wide. It’s surprising one does so well in that spot, where the agriculture zone is 7A; this tree’s hardiness zones are 3 through 6.
The Dawn Redwood tree is similar, also with dropping needles, and a height up to 100 feet with a 25-foot spread.
Today’s chuckle
What’s the luckiest band to listen to on New Year’s Day? Black-Eyed Peas.
At the beginning of the year, I made a resolution to lose 15 pounds. Only 20 more to go!
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: According to the Jewish calendar, the new year begins with Rosh Hashanah, which this year began on sunset on Sept. 18. In 2021, Rosh Hashanah (and the Jewish new year) will begin at sunset on Sept. 6. Rosh Hashanah also is the first of the High Holidays, or the Days of Awe, ending with Yom Kippur 10 days later. Rosh Hashanah marks the anniversary of God’s creation of man —so, by the Jewish calendar, we are in year AM 5780.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights, marks the new year for the Marwari and Gujarati communities in North India. When is that new year’s celebration?
