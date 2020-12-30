THE STROLLER: Identifying this tree was a tall order

TODAY’S WORD is scrutinize. Example: Barney scrutinized the phone records but didn’t see any calls that were out of line.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was digression. It means a temporary departure from the main subject in speech or writing. Example: The preacher made so many digressions during his sermon that after church Betty Lou could not even remember what his actual message was.

What’s that tree?

Occasionally people talk about the super tall Christmas-tree-shaped tree halfway between Martinsville and Greensboro, N.C. You know the one — as you’re headed south, a couple of miles before you reach the U.S. 220/N.C. 68 intersection, above all other trees you start to see that point ... and it gradually comes into view. The tree, in someone’s yard, is a slim, conical-shaped tree, green in warm weather, brown now.

Years ago, The Stroller asked Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow about that tree. She said it’s a European larch (Larix decidua). It’s a pine tree with an unusual habit for conifers: It drops its needles in the winter. New bright green needles grow in spring, turning medium green in summer and then golden yellow in the fall.