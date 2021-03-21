THE STROLLER: Information of many different stripes

TODAY’S WORD is edifying. Example: The youthful priest in his first call as a rector could have remained his parish's spiritual leader for many years as long as he provided the adults with edifying programs and the youth with sound instruction.
SUNDAY’S WORD was mitigate. It means to make less severe, serious or painful; lesson the gravity of (an offense or mistake). Example: "It is important to understand 'how it was,' not to mitigate or excuse the destructive racism of the Jim Crow era, but to see that evil can be so dreadfully mundane that getting along with it seems the best way to get everyone to move forward." (Source: "Justified for the Children" by Ray Pollina)
Why zebras have stripes
Have you ever seen the acronym "TLDR"? It can be found sometimes on top of long pieces of text, especially social media postings. It stands for "Too Long Didn't Read," but it means, "Here is a really brief summary of that whole passage below."
Well, Atlantic magazine, which has longer-than-usual articles, gave an uncharacteristic TLDR as an introduction to an article about "the surprising reason zebras have stripes." On a teaser, it showed a picture of a horse wearing a zebra-patterned blanket, and the explanation "By putting black-and-white coats on horses, a new study shows that the pattern discourages biting flies from landing."
Well ... if that were just for The Stroller's own personal reading, that limited understanding would be enough. But writing it in the newspaper does require further investigation. The article reveals that University of California at Davis biologist Tim Caro studied the matter and came to the conclusion that the flies got too confused by the stripes to be able to land properly on the zebra.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The pinball machine was named that way because the early ones had lots of pins in them, to maneuver the balls around.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The golden age of pinball machines came with the introduction of flippers -- when was that?
