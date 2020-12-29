THE STROLLER: Keep your resolution to read more

TODAY’S WORD is digression. Example: The preacher made so many digressions during his sermon that after church Betty Lou could not even remember what his actual message was.
TUESDAY'S WORD was partake. It means to eat or drink (something). Example: Ruby Ann never officially drank — but when she flavored her spaghetti sauce with red wine, she was known to partake in her secret ingredient.
Handy advice
Betty Gillispie of Laurel Park shares these words of wisdom: "God gave us two hands. When you break a hand, you really realize God's wisdom. Try living with one hand. Or maybe one leg."
New books
The Blue Ridge Regional Library has these new books on it shelves, ready to be checked out:
- "Hush-Hush: a Stone Barrington Novel" by Stuart Woods.
- "NYPD Red 6" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp.
- "Under the Alaskan Ice: an Alaska Wild Novel" by Karen Harper.
- "Bitter Pill" by Fern Michaels.
Nominations
Today is the last day to nominate someone for the Jack Dalton Community Service Award.
The award honors a Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Jack Dalton's life.
Nominations should be based on the candidate's personal volunteer efforts and an active involvement in helping promote local quality of life, within the past year.
The nomination form (which is due by 5 p.m.) is here: www.henrycountyva.gov.
Today's chuckle
What is a New Year's resolution? Something that goes in one year and out the other.
Youth is when you get to stay up on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're pressured to.
What's the easiest way to keep your new year's resolution to read more? Watch more TV with subtitles.
What do you tell someone you didn't see on New Year's Eve? I haven't seen you since last year!
An optimist stays up until midnight to see in the new yer. A pessimist stays up to see the old year leave.
What was Dr. Frankenstein's new year's resolution? To make new friends.
TUESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: Chinese New Year is celebrated this year on Feb. 12. The date always falls between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. It is the first day of the Chinese lunar-solar (sun-moon) calendar. Called the Spring Festival, it is the most important of the traditional Chinese holidays. The celebration lasts for 15 days, the final day being that of the Lantern Festival.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: When is the Jewish new year celebrated?
