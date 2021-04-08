THE STROLLER: Learn here about pork, paper and a prom

TODAY’S WORD is quisling. Example: Jack was a graduate of Virginia Tech, but that quisling cheered for Carolina during the game.
THURSDAY’S WORD was despotism. It means the exercise of absolute power, especially in a cruel and oppressive way. "She wanted, perhaps, to show her feminine independence, to override class distinctions and the despotism of her family." (Source: "The Brothers Karamazov" by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constant Garnett translation)
BBQ fundraiser
The Oak Level Ruritan Club will have a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Plates will have barbecue, baked beans, slaw, rolls and dessert, for $8. Place orders by calling 276-340-3041. Proceeds will benefit community projects. The club is at 7688 Oak Level Road, Bassett.
Paper Crafting
Want to create your own handmade cards and little boxes? Learn how with the class “Using Rubber Stamps” on Monday at Patrick Henry Community College’s Dalton IDEA Center. This paper-crafting class will be at 7-8 p.m. and costs $15 per person. Each student will make a unique card and small box using paper-crafting techniques. Register by calling 276-656-5461 or visiting ph.augusoft.net.
Bengal Prom
A group of parents is planning a Bassett Bengal Community Prom on May 2 for Bassett High School juniors and seniors (the event is not affiliated with the school). Registration is at 3-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Collinsville Plaza (3368 Virginia Ave.). Tickets will cost $15 per student.
Also today at the same place, from 4 to 8 p.m., volunteers will collect donated gowns that can be given to girls who need prom dresses.
Checkered Pig, 1014 Liberty St. in Martinsville, will help out with a fundraiser. The restaurant will make donations toward the prom based on purchases made between 5 and 8 p.m. Monday.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The King James Bible was published in 1611.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A lot of people consider the King James Bible difficult to understand. That's because it's written in what is technically considered a different type of English than we use now. What is it?
