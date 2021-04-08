THE STROLLER: Learn here about pork, paper and a prom

Bengal Prom

A group of parents is planning a Bassett Bengal Community Prom on May 2 for Bassett High School juniors and seniors (the event is not affiliated with the school). Registration is at 3-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Collinsville Plaza (3368 Virginia Ave.). Tickets will cost $15 per student.

Also today at the same place, from 4 to 8 p.m., volunteers will collect donated gowns that can be given to girls who need prom dresses.

Checkered Pig, 1014 Liberty St. in Martinsville, will help out with a fundraiser. The restaurant will make donations toward the prom based on purchases made between 5 and 8 p.m. Monday.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The King James Bible was published in 1611.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A lot of people consider the King James Bible difficult to understand. That's because it's written in what is technically considered a different type of English than we use now. What is it?

