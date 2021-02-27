THE STROLLER: Legal beagles digging into forms

TODAY’S WORD is marooned. Example: During the school lockdown, Tad was marooned in the library, unable to rejoin his class.
Jesus House
County Line Church of God of Prophecy will have the grand opening of Jesus House Ministries from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. A free meal will be served, and items from the Jesus House food pantry and clothes closet will be given away.
The church is at 2900 County Line Road in Patrick Springs.
Legal forms
In a recent Stroller, we talked about how anyone with a Blue Ridge Regional Library card could use Ancestry.com. Among the library’s other wonders are (drumroll, please): free legal forms.
They can be reached on the library’s website, under the Resources tab—“Online Databases” list.
The Gale Legal Forms Virginia Legal Forms Library website states that the most popular legal form searches are for divorce, wills & estates, real estate, bankruptcy, landlord/tenant, sample letters, power of attorney, name change, incorporation, paternity, attorneys and corporations.
As part of our discovery, The Stroller checked out what’s available under the Wills section. There are 17 different categories, including agreements, codicils, cremation, depositions, for people living together, for married couples, and there was material in Spanish.
Each form comes with complete instructions.
Also in the “W” section, for other contracts, are Water and Workers’ Compensation.
Just looking at the categories alphabetically, we encounter Acknowledgements, Adoption, Affidavits, Animals, Arbitration and Mediation, Attorneys and Automobiles before even leaving “A.” There are dozens of categories of forms under the Real Estate section alone.
It’s worth it just to look over and see what’s there, because you never know what might become useful to you at some point.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Heard on an advertisement for the tax program Avalara during a podcast: The state of Texas taxes deodorants but not antiperspirants.
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801
ext. 208 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.