THE STROLLER: Legal beagles digging into forms

TODAY’S WORD is marooned. Example: During the school lockdown, Tad was marooned in the library, unable to rejoin his class.

Jesus House

County Line Church of God of Prophecy will have the grand opening of Jesus House Ministries from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday. A free meal will be served, and items from the Jesus House food pantry and clothes closet will be given away.

The church is at 2900 County Line Road in Patrick Springs.

Legal forms

In a recent Stroller, we talked about how anyone with a Blue Ridge Regional Library card could use Ancestry.com. Among the library’s other wonders are (drumroll, please): free legal forms.

They can be reached on the library’s website, under the Resources tab—“Online Databases” list.

The Gale Legal Forms Virginia Legal Forms Library website states that the most popular legal form searches are for divorce, wills & estates, real estate, bankruptcy, landlord/tenant, sample letters, power of attorney, name change, incorporation, paternity, attorneys and corporations.