THE STROLLER: Light up on Hanukkah knowledge

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Had his number but never the time / Most of ‘81 passed along those lines” comes from the cheery pop Christmas song with the hard-rock guitar and brass instruments, "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses ("Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, but I think I'll miss this one this year.") In fact, 30 years later, the song makes the perfect anthem for Christmas 2020: "So deck those halls, trim those trees / Raise up cups of Christmas cheer / I just need to catch my breath / Christmas by myself this year." Though the singer ends up with company: late Christmas Eve, as she was in the line to buy cranberries: "When what to my wondering eyes should appear / In the line is that guy I've been chasing all year!"