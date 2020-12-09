THE STROLLER: Light up on Hanukkah knowledge

TODAY’S WORD is refresh. Example: Tailey refreshed the green beans before freezing them.
THURSDAY’S WORD: was reduce. It means to simmer or boil a liquid, usually a stock or sauce, to thicken it or enhance its flavor. Example: Emily reduced the stock before whisking in the flour.
Happy Hanukkah
We are in the beginning days of Hanukah (the Festival of Lights), which Jewish people celebrate from sunset Thursday through Dec. 18 with special foods, games and gifts.
Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabees defeated the much larger Greek Syrian army. Throughout that battle, the Jews had only enough oil to light the Temple's menorah for one night -- but the oil lasted for eight.
Christmas donations
Christmas Cheer and the Salvation Army are charities that give food and Christmas gifts to needy families in the area near Christmas time. For sending donations, their addresses are: Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 540; Salvation Army, P.O. Box 551; both with Martinsville, 24114.
Today's chuckle
What does the lawn say to the rake these days? Leaf me alone!
Why did the tree worry in December that he'd be bare for the rest of his life? He didn't be-leaf in himself.
What does the tree say when it gets its leaves back in spring? What a re-leaf!
When I was a teenager, I did odd jobs tidying neighbor's lawns in the fall. I was really raking it in.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Had his number but never the time / Most of ‘81 passed along those lines” comes from the cheery pop Christmas song with the hard-rock guitar and brass instruments, "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses ("Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, but I think I'll miss this one this year.") In fact, 30 years later, the song makes the perfect anthem for Christmas 2020: "So deck those halls, trim those trees / Raise up cups of Christmas cheer / I just need to catch my breath / Christmas by myself this year." Though the singer ends up with company: late Christmas Eve, as she was in the line to buy cranberries: "When what to my wondering eyes should appear / In the line is that guy I've been chasing all year!"
TODAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In homes throughout the area, a menorah sits on a table or windowsill facing the street. In Exodus 25:31-40, God tells Moses how to make the first menorah. How many candles does a menorah hold?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
