THE STROLLER: Lots more about holiday 'tree-ditions'

TODAY’S WORD is partake. Example: Ruby Ann never officially drank — but when she flavoring her spaghetti sauce with red wine, she was known to partake in her secret ingredient.

Loaves & Fishes

Wednesday from 5 to 5:45 p.m. this week, like every week, the folks at Christ Episcopal Church will have their regular Loaves & Fishes community meal. Just pick up a plate in the parking lot of the Parish House on Church Street.

It’s still election season

Thursday is the deadline to cast your vote for the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees.

Businesses across the county decorated for the holidays, and the goal is for you to vote on the ones you like best. The chamber will collect the votes through Thursday.

If you didn’t visit the county and see many of the trees, www.martinsvillebulletin.com has a collection of photos of them. Some of them are very creative.

