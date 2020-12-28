THE STROLLER: Lots more about holiday 'tree-ditions'

TODAY’S WORD is partake. Example: Ruby Ann never officially drank — but when she flavoring her spaghetti sauce with red wine, she was known to partake in her secret ingredient.
Loaves & Fishes
Wednesday from 5 to 5:45 p.m. this week, like every week, the folks at Christ Episcopal Church will have their regular Loaves & Fishes community meal. Just pick up a plate in the parking lot of the Parish House on Church Street.
It’s still election season
Thursday is the deadline to cast your vote for the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees.
Businesses across the county decorated for the holidays, and the goal is for you to vote on the ones you like best. The chamber will collect the votes through Thursday.
If you didn’t visit the county and see many of the trees, www.martinsvillebulletin.com has a collection of photos of them. Some of them are very creative.
Packing up decorations
Evergreen needles are all over the floors at The Stroller’s house — how about yours?
Perhaps having an artificial versus real Christmas tree is a main driver for when you pack everything away after Christmas. Many real trees not only feel but look dried out by now.
However, in many traditions, Christmas goes on until Jan. 5, the Eve of the Ephiphany, or Day of the Three Kings. After all, the Twelve Days of Christmas just started on Dec. 25.
For many families, heedless of the extension into January, the tree goes up on the day after Thanksgiving and comes down on New Year’s Day.
The Stroller looked it up: House Beautiful, Good Housekeeping, Redbook and Country Living all have articles about the Jan. 5 tradition.
And we’ve all been hearing of people who get started right around Halloween.
