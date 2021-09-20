The Stroller: Make a play to save the Bassett Community Center

Even in his international stardom, Harris has remembered Henry County. He donated a set of The Golden Collection, a special collection of 15 plays by prominent Black playwrights, to the Blue Ridge Regional Library, as well as other libraries and institutions around the U.S. You can check them out there, or order your own set from Books & Crannies.

Bassett Community Center

The Facebook group “Save the Bassett Community Center” is looking for volunteers to man its booth at the Henry County Fair.

See that Facebook page to participate.

MONDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first English-language dictionary was Robert Cawdrey’s Table Alphabeticall, published in 1604, with 3,000 words.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of the significant dictionaries of the English language includes definitions and information that reflected the author’s prejudices — which included his dislike of Scottish people. What word has this definition: “A grain, which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland supports the people”?

