THE STROLLER: Marking Easter and area locations

TODAY’S WORD is vest. Example: “That evening, the junior choir members were to vest in their choir robes: a red cassock that reached to their ankles overlaid with a white cotta that reached to the waist.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)
TUESDAY’S WORD was dubious. It means to be unsettled in an opinion or doubtful. Example: “In 1956, in Southside Virginia’s Martinsville, Charlie Cole had the dubious distinction of being the only boy in Christ Church’s youth choir, an honor the high school sophomore and junior varsity player could live without and had been trying to decline for several months now.”
Easter observances
Let people know about your church’s plan to celebrate Easter through the Bulletin. Send announcements to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.
The Bulletin is planning not just a listing of all area Easter events but also an article about community celebrations, sunrise services, special events, etc., especially things that could not be held last year because of the pandemic but are being held this year.
More fruit sales
The local Master Gardeners have extended their fruit sale into this week. The brochure for strawberry plants and asparagus roots is available at the Henry County Administration Building lobby and the Extension office on the first floor. It is also available on the Extension Office’s Facebook page.
Mysterious markers
People have been seeing white strips nailed together at right angles on the ground in some areas, marked “County of Henry Engineering and Mapping Aerial Survey Control Point.” They are markers that are photographed from the air to check their alignment with the GIS data in Henry County’s Geographic Information System.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1940s, many cities across the U.S. tried to do away with pinball machines, blaming them for gambling — on the misconception that winning at pinball is a matter of chance as opposed to skill. Many lawmakers also claimed that pinball games were associated with the Mafia and that they were a bad distraction for children.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Solid-state pinball machines were introduced in the mid-1970s. What does that mean?
