THE STROLLER: Marking Easter and area locations

TODAY’S WORD is vest. Example: “That evening, the junior choir members were to vest in their choir robes: a red cassock that reached to their ankles overlaid with a white cotta that reached to the waist.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)

TUESDAY’S WORD was dubious. It means to be unsettled in an opinion or doubtful. Example: “In 1956, in Southside Virginia’s Martinsville, Charlie Cole had the dubious distinction of being the only boy in Christ Church’s youth choir, an honor the high school sophomore and junior varsity player could live without and had been trying to decline for several months now.”

Easter observances

Let people know about your church’s plan to celebrate Easter through the Bulletin. Send announcements to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com.

The Bulletin is planning not just a listing of all area Easter events but also an article about community celebrations, sunrise services, special events, etc., especially things that could not be held last year because of the pandemic but are being held this year.

More fruit sales