THE STROLLER: May we have a crossword with you?

TODAY’S WORD is lowing. Example: “The cattle are lowing / The poor Baby wakes / But little Lord Jesus / No crying He makes.” (From “Away in a Manager”)
MONDAY’S WORD troll. It means to go in search of something. Example: “Don we now our gay apparel / Fa la la la la, la la la la / Troll the ancient Yuletide carol / Fa la la la la, la la la la” (From “Deck the Halls”)
Puzzling comments
For all you word fans — and The Stroller is definitely one of you — this is a big week to celebrate. It was 107 years ago on Monday that the first newspaper published a crossword puzzle.
That was 1913 in the New York World (Joseph Pulitzer’s newspaper, FYI). The puzzle was called the “Word-Cross Puzzle.” Maybe cursing about not solving a clue is why “cross” and “word” became reversed.
These days, of course, every newspaper has at least one daily crossword puzzle (and many other games and puzzles). The most famous of course is The New York Times, whose puzzle is the gold standard for the intellectual set.
And like many other parts of the newspapers, there are digital versions you access, too. The Times now has digital subscriptions just for its daily puzzles (of which there are various sizes and types). As of 2016, the puzzle app had more than 400,000 subscribers.
Oddly in 1924 the Times had noted that the crossword craze caused by the Sun was becoming a fad (our word). The Times said these puzzles were a “primitive sort of mental exercise” and “a sinful waste” of time. “This is not a game at all, and it can hardly be called a sport; it merely is a new utilization of leisure by those for whom it would otherwise be empty and tedious.”
What’s an 11-letter word for “wish we never said that.” How about “regrettable”?
Cookie time
This week is a big one for baking Christmas cookies, and there are so many both classic and unique recipes. There are many, many types, and if you Google search Christmas cookie recipes you will see collections of 50, 60, 90 or even 100 (from the Food Network).
We still like the classic sugar cookie, cut into a holiday shape and decorated with sprinkles or icing. No fuss, no muss. What do you like?
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: This year’s White House Christmas tree, a Fraser fir from West Virginia, is 18 1/2 feet tall.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the most popular types of Christmas trees sold each year?
