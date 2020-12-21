THE STROLLER: May we have a crossword with you?

TODAY’S WORD is lowing. Example: “The cattle are lowing / The poor Baby wakes / But little Lord Jesus / No crying He makes.” (From “Away in a Manager”)

MONDAY’S WORD troll. It means to go in search of something. Example: “Don we now our gay apparel / Fa la la la la, la la la la / Troll the ancient Yuletide carol / Fa la la la la, la la la la” (From “Deck the Halls”)

Puzzling comments

For all you word fans — and The Stroller is definitely one of you — this is a big week to celebrate. It was 107 years ago on Monday that the first newspaper published a crossword puzzle.

That was 1913 in the New York World (Joseph Pulitzer’s newspaper, FYI). The puzzle was called the “Word-Cross Puzzle.” Maybe cursing about not solving a clue is why “cross” and “word” became reversed.

These days, of course, every newspaper has at least one daily crossword puzzle (and many other games and puzzles). The most famous of course is The New York Times, whose puzzle is the gold standard for the intellectual set.