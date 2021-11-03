The Stroller: New books, and a visit by a wildly popular author

TODAY’S WORD is moot. Example: “Well, it’s a moot point,” said Beatrice, flicking up her fingers as if she were brushing off the whole matter.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was berate. It means to scold or criticize someone angrily. Example: Trixie was upset that her boss belated her for mixing up the spoons in the ice cream topping containers in front of all the other workers.
New library books
Here’s what’s new this week at the Blue Ridge Regional Library:
- “Game On: a Stephanie Plum Novel” by Janet Evanovich
- “Deck the Donuts: a Deputy Donut Mystery”by Ginger Bolton
- “Help Your Kids Learn & Love the Bible” by Danika Cooley
- “Better Off Dead: a Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child
- “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury
- “Once Upon a Wardrobe” by Patti Callahan
- “Freedom’s Song” by Kim Vogel Sawyer
- “A Deep Divide” by Kimberley Woodhouse
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” Jeff Kinney
Parking lot
You may have noticed the signs saying that the Broad Street parking lot will be closed today. That’s to accommodate the drive-through tour of author Jeff Kinney and his new book, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,” which as you see above is now available at local library branches — though we’re willing to bet all the copies got checked out as soon as they hit the shelves. Those books are hot.
Picture perfect
Melody Margrave of Ridgeway is one of the two winners of the library’s “Fall in Love” photo contest. Her photo features a plane and the view of the horizon at Blue Ridge Airport. She won a “Virginia Is for Lovers” T-shirt and mug. Another winning photo is of Stuart’s Knob in Patrick County.
Moving
The Martinsville Bulletin is moving this week — the sixth time in 132 years. Look for us starting Monday at the old Grand Piano location on East Church Street. While movers are moving our equipment, files and furniture this week, most of the staff are working from home over the internet.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: By the 1860s in Europe and the United States, women’s dresses became so ornate and heavy that they could be made of up to 70 years of fabric ruffles and could not fit through doorways without a lot of maneuvering. By the late 1800’s all that bulk of the skirt moved toward the back, creating the bustle. Bustle structures to hold the skirt out in back were made of a wide variety of materials included metal, cane, whalebone or horsehair flounces. How women wearing bustles were able to sit down is another question indeed.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The bustle-gowns of the late 1800s eventually gave way to a reduced (but still there) bustle which was part of a fashionable figure featuring large hips and full bust along with a small waist enhanced by a swan-bill corset to give an S-curve torso shape. What was the name of that woman wearing that style, which also would come to include leg-o’mutton sleeves?
