The Stroller: New books, and a visit by a wildly popular author

Picture perfect

Melody Margrave of Ridgeway is one of the two winners of the library’s “Fall in Love” photo contest. Her photo features a plane and the view of the horizon at Blue Ridge Airport. She won a “Virginia Is for Lovers” T-shirt and mug. Another winning photo is of Stuart’s Knob in Patrick County.

Moving

The Martinsville Bulletin is moving this week — the sixth time in 132 years. Look for us starting Monday at the old Grand Piano location on East Church Street. While movers are moving our equipment, files and furniture this week, most of the staff are working from home over the internet.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: By the 1860s in Europe and the United States, women’s dresses became so ornate and heavy that they could be made of up to 70 years of fabric ruffles and could not fit through doorways without a lot of maneuvering. By the late 1800’s all that bulk of the skirt moved toward the back, creating the bustle. Bustle structures to hold the skirt out in back were made of a wide variety of materials included metal, cane, whalebone or horsehair flounces. How women wearing bustles were able to sit down is another question indeed.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The bustle-gowns of the late 1800s eventually gave way to a reduced (but still there) bustle which was part of a fashionable figure featuring large hips and full bust along with a small waist enhanced by a swan-bill corset to give an S-curve torso shape. What was the name of that woman wearing that style, which also would come to include leg-o’mutton sleeves?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com .