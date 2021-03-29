THE STROLLER: New books are no laughing matter

TODAY’S WORD is agrarian. Example: “The prosperity of these agrarian enterprises required cheap labor to till the soil, plant the seed, and harvest the crop.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)
MONDAY’S WORD was cravenly. It means contemptibly lacking in courage; cowardly. Example: “Not prepared for this discussion, I somewhat cravenly switched illustrations.”
New books
Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Chapman is working today to get some new books into the system. They’ll be ready for check-out on Thursday. They are:
“No Way Out” by Fern Michaels
“The Red Book: a Black Book Thriller” by James Patterson and David Ellis
- “The Hiding Place: a Mercy Carr Mystery” by Paula Munier
To check out these books or other materials, call your local branch to reserve them. The staff are pretty quick about getting your requested items ready for you to pick up not long after your call. The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
Today’s Chuckle
Earlier this month, Nelson Smith’s daughter and son-in-law gave him for his birthday a little book titled “How Not to Become a Crotchety Old Man.” Here is one of the tidbits from it:
“A Crotchety Old Man decided to wash his sweatshirt. He threw it in the washing machine and yelled to his wife, ‘What setting do I use?’ ‘What does it say on the shirt?’ his wife asked. He yelled back, ‘University of Texas.’
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The top five languages in the world, with the most speakers, are English (1.35 billion speakers — although some 360 million are native speakers), Mandarin Chinese (1.117 billion), Hindi (615 million), Spanish (534 million) and French (280 million). Then, rounding out the top 10, are Standard Arabic, Bangali, Russian, Portuguese and Indonesian. (The Stroller once knew an English teacher who said he spoke three languages: English, slang and profanity.)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We can never know how many languages have been spoken in the world and lost throughout time — but how many extinct languages are known?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.