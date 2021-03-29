THE STROLLER: New books are no laughing matter

Today’s Chuckle

Earlier this month, Nelson Smith’s daughter and son-in-law gave him for his birthday a little book titled “How Not to Become a Crotchety Old Man.” Here is one of the tidbits from it:

“A Crotchety Old Man decided to wash his sweatshirt. He threw it in the washing machine and yelled to his wife, ‘What setting do I use?’ ‘What does it say on the shirt?’ his wife asked. He yelled back, ‘University of Texas.’

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The top five languages in the world, with the most speakers, are English (1.35 billion speakers — although some 360 million are native speakers), Mandarin Chinese (1.117 billion), Hindi (615 million), Spanish (534 million) and French (280 million). Then, rounding out the top 10, are Standard Arabic, Bangali, Russian, Portuguese and Indonesian. (The Stroller once knew an English teacher who said he spoke three languages: English, slang and profanity.)

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We can never know how many languages have been spoken in the world and lost throughout time — but how many extinct languages are known?

