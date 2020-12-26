THE STROLLER: New year, new plans and old cause

TODAY’S WORD is latchkey. Example: "Grandma Margaret wrote about life’s experiences, starting with growing up a latchkey child in Fieldale in the 1930s." (Holly Kozelsky's column, Page B5.)
THURSDAY’S WORD was swaddling. It means to wrap and to swathe. "And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:12 King James Version).
New year, new plans
One of the big New Year's traditions will be lost to the pandemic -- unsurprisingly.
That would be the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square in New York. Well, at least the public part of it. As far as we know, the clock still will strike midnight, and the ball will drop, The TV productions are scheduled to go on. There just won't be millions watching in the streets.
The Stroller once attended those festivities and could get no closer to the ball drop than about 14 blocks, that's because the crowds are collected in holding pens for hours before midnight. The Stroller went for a, well, stroll and waited until the moment to see the drop.
The better thing was that the vantage point was near Central Park, where there were fireworks. It was a two-way celebration that led to finding a cab easily and getting back to the hotel by about 12:45.
Are you celebrating?
Are you doing anything special but different for New Year's Eve this year? Drop The Stroller a line and let us know.
Looking for help
The family of the Rev. Tyler C. Millner is continuing to develop an endowed college scholarship in honor of his grandson, Deondre, who died tragically in November 2014. The family has had fundraising events, such as yard-raking, to try to raise $25,000 and work through the Martinsville Community Foundation.
Now Rev. Millner says the family has launched a new push to generate the next $5,000 toward its goal.
It has established a bank account at Blue Ridge Bank, and donations can be sent to 1 East Market Street, Imperial Plaza, Martinsville, VA 24112.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Realchristmastrees.org, which tracks all sorts of information about Christmas trees, reports that Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington produce the most Christmas trees every year.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The average Christmas tree is 6 to 7 feet tall. How long does it take a seedling to grow to that height?
