THE STROLLER: New year, new plans and old cause

TODAY’S WORD is latchkey. Example: "Grandma Margaret wrote about life’s experiences, starting with growing up a latchkey child in Fieldale in the 1930s." (Holly Kozelsky's column, Page B5.)

THURSDAY’S WORD was swaddling. It means to wrap and to swathe. "And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:12 King James Version).

New year, new plans

One of the big New Year's traditions will be lost to the pandemic -- unsurprisingly.

That would be the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square in New York. Well, at least the public part of it. As far as we know, the clock still will strike midnight, and the ball will drop, The TV productions are scheduled to go on. There just won't be millions watching in the streets.

The Stroller once attended those festivities and could get no closer to the ball drop than about 14 blocks, that's because the crowds are collected in holding pens for hours before midnight. The Stroller went for a, well, stroll and waited until the moment to see the drop.