THE STROLLER: Plant these ideas: No phones or fires

TODAY’S WORD is vamoose. When Brittany saw Angel and Alexa come into the party, she decided it was time to vamoose.
SUNDAY’S WORD was gumption. It means common sense, horse sense; enterprise, initiative. Example: Little Tyler has plenty of gumption.
No phones while driving
April is Distracted Driver Awareness month, which the Martinsville Police Department says it sees as the right time to remind everyone that Virginia has a ban on using handheld devices while in the car. Texting or any other way of using the phone while driving increases the risk of crash by 2300%. “It’s dangerous and illegal,” the PD warns.
Burning ban
There are about two more weeks to go on the statewide burning ban. From Feb. 15 through April 30, open air burning within 300 feet of woodland cannot be done before 4 p.m. Additionally, Martinsville city code 9-61 requires all open-air burning to be finished by 8 p.m.
This is a dangerous time of year for fires, because winds are high and humidity is low. Forest floors are covered in extremely dry fuels.
The only materials allowed to be burned in the city are paper, cardboard, leaves and trimmings from tree, lawn and yard on the property.
Plant sale
The one, the only Patrick County Master Gardener plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon April 24 at the Rotary building on Woodlawn Drive in Stuart. At this plant sale you can find all sorts of plants that are difficult if not impossible to find in common stores and shops, as well as common ones.
Combined with the Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week tours the Wednesday before, that makes for an exciting week for people who love plants and flowers.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A widely held theory as to why King James in 1604 ordered a new translation of the Bible was because he felt threatened by the Geneva Bible, which Protestant reformers of the time used; it had some annotations that questioned his authority as well as that of bishops.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many scholars and theologians worked to translate the books of the Bible into the King James version?
