TODAY’S WORD is vamoose. When Brittany saw Angel and Alexa come into the party, she decided it was time to vamoose.

SUNDAY’S WORD was gumption. It means common sense, horse sense; enterprise, initiative. Example: Little Tyler has plenty of gumption.

No phones while driving

April is Distracted Driver Awareness month, which the Martinsville Police Department says it sees as the right time to remind everyone that Virginia has a ban on using handheld devices while in the car. Texting or any other way of using the phone while driving increases the risk of crash by 2300%. “It’s dangerous and illegal,” the PD warns.

Burning ban

There are about two more weeks to go on the statewide burning ban. From Feb. 15 through April 30, open air burning within 300 feet of woodland cannot be done before 4 p.m. Additionally, Martinsville city code 9-61 requires all open-air burning to be finished by 8 p.m.

This is a dangerous time of year for fires, because winds are high and humidity is low. Forest floors are covered in extremely dry fuels.