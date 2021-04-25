THE STROLLER: Planting some important information

Spring weather

Last week was a doozy, with two nights of freezing temperatures that killed flower buds and forgotten hanging baskets of ferns.

This week promises to give a taste of summer, with days touching 80 degrees (OK, so that would be only mild, early summer, but still...).

Will you dare to plant annuals now or still wait until the latest noted date of last frost, which is around Mother's Day?

Head on out to the Laurel Park Middle School greenhouse for a great selection of garden plants.

If you lost ferns to freeze, cut off their dead leaves, then plant the root balls in the shade outdoors. They'll grow back.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: John Wycliffe (1330-1384), with the help of his followers, made the first complete translation of the New Testament into English. They translated from the Latin Vulgate, which had been translated from the Septuagint, the Hebrew and older Latin texts by St. Jerome.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What English Bible translation, also known as "Cromwell's Bible," was the English Bible authorized for public use in churches?

