THE STROLLER: Planting some important information

TODAY’S WORD is purloin. Example: The soldiers quartered in the barn promised to protect the widow and her children but in the end purloined beef cattle and chickens.
SUNDAY’S WORD was queue. It means a line or sequence of people or vehicles awaiting their turn to be attended to or to proceed. Example: Please queue up at a 6-foot distance for your turn to enter, and wear your mask while you are inside.
Fish fry
The Horsepasture Rescue Squad will have a fish fry on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m., at its facility, 18287 A.L. Philpott Highway (beside Dollar General). You can get a dinner with your choice of two side dishes (green beans, baked beans, cole slaw and potatoes), either pie or cake, bread and a drink (soda or water) for $8, or a fish sandwich for $6.
Orders can be made by calling 176-957-1115 or seeing any rescue squad member by Friday.
STEP moved
The Martinsville office of STEP (Solutions That Empower People) has moved to 200 Dent St. in Rocky Mount.
STEP continues to provide the same services to the MHC area. For more information, visit www.stepincva.com or call 540-483-5142.
Spring weather
Last week was a doozy, with two nights of freezing temperatures that killed flower buds and forgotten hanging baskets of ferns.
This week promises to give a taste of summer, with days touching 80 degrees (OK, so that would be only mild, early summer, but still...).
Will you dare to plant annuals now or still wait until the latest noted date of last frost, which is around Mother's Day?
Head on out to the Laurel Park Middle School greenhouse for a great selection of garden plants.
If you lost ferns to freeze, cut off their dead leaves, then plant the root balls in the shade outdoors. They'll grow back.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: John Wycliffe (1330-1384), with the help of his followers, made the first complete translation of the New Testament into English. They translated from the Latin Vulgate, which had been translated from the Septuagint, the Hebrew and older Latin texts by St. Jerome.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What English Bible translation, also known as "Cromwell's Bible," was the English Bible authorized for public use in churches?
