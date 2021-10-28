The Stroller: Quack-Quack is happily getting along on the Wilson pond

TODAY’S WORD is importunate. Example: The importunate customer kept demanding to see more styles in her size while the salesclerk was worried about helping another customer who seemed to be having health problems.

THURSDAY’S WORD was abhor. It means to regard with distrust and hatred. Example: Skyler absolutely abhors his the political party his grandparents talk gushingly about so frequently, and his mother is hoping he’ll keep his views to himself when they all get together for Thanksgiving.

Quack-Quack

Last week, the Stroller posted about coming across a duck wandering along Chatham Road and asking if anyone might know who was looking for a lost duck.

Meanwhile, Juanita “Granny” Wilson of Axton had been missing a duck for about a week. Granny Wilson’s Quack-Quack lived on the Wilson family pond, which is 8 or 9 miles away from where the duck was found, but ya never know.

She visited the duck, but wasn’t entirely sure it was Quack-Quack. Everyone gave it a few days, and after the weekend passed without anyone else claiming the duck, Stroller and Junior brought the duck out to Granny Wilson’s pond.