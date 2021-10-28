The Stroller: Quack-Quack is happily getting along on the Wilson pond

TODAY’S WORD is importunate. Example: The importunate customer kept demanding to see more styles in her size while the salesclerk was worried about helping another customer who seemed to be having health problems.
THURSDAY’S WORD was abhor. It means to regard with distrust and hatred. Example: Skyler absolutely abhors his the political party his grandparents talk gushingly about so frequently, and his mother is hoping he’ll keep his views to himself when they all get together for Thanksgiving.
Quack-Quack
Last week, the Stroller posted about coming across a duck wandering along Chatham Road and asking if anyone might know who was looking for a lost duck.
Meanwhile, Juanita “Granny” Wilson of Axton had been missing a duck for about a week. Granny Wilson’s Quack-Quack lived on the Wilson family pond, which is 8 or 9 miles away from where the duck was found, but ya never know.
She visited the duck, but wasn’t entirely sure it was Quack-Quack. Everyone gave it a few days, and after the weekend passed without anyone else claiming the duck, Stroller and Junior brought the duck out to Granny Wilson’s pond.
Quack-Quack was slow about getting out of the cat carrier, but then seemed to enjoy splashing around in the pond. Granny Wilson called a few days later to say the duck comes to her when she drives up in the golf cart, and overall seems to be doing well.
TOPS anniversary
What better way to celebrate losing weight and keeping it off than enjoying a great meal with friends?
That’s just what the members of TOPS Chapter 0218 did recently, with an anniversary celebration at Jack Dalton Park. TOPS stands for “Take Off Pounds Sensibly.”
The long-lasting chapter has been meeting for 51 years at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, said its president, Betty Smith. At the event, they played games, enjoyed a meal “and we just enjoyed one another, letting everybody realize what we had done, and we are so glad to have our area advocate with us that day,” she said.
Sixteen of the 17 members were able to make it, she said. “We all come down for the same purpose: lose weight, or maintain our weight, and we have done a really good deal with that. I’m 100 pounds looser right now. We’re trying to set good examples, learning now to take steps as a lifestyle change and not just a quick fix.”
The group meets each Tuesday morning at 10. For more information, call 276-734-8763.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The French words for apple, potato and french fries all look like they might come from the name “Pomona,” the Roman goddess of fruits. The French word for apple is “pomme,” and the French word for potato is the cute “pomme de terre,” or “earth apple.” French fries are called “pomme frites.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did french fries come to be called that?
