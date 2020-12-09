THE STROLLER: Rudolph's nose lights up mailing advice

TODAY’S WORD is reduce. Example: Emily reduced the stock before whisking in the flour.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD: was roux. It is a mixture of flour and fat cooked together, which is used as a thickener in soups, stews and sauces. Example: During holiday cooking, Terika always made sure to have some roux on hand, ready whenever she needed it.

Books in the mail

The Stroller's Christmas packages finally are in the mail -- are yours?

The United States Postal Service, Fed Ex and UPS all recommend putting your gift packages in the mail, for basic services, by Dec. 15. All three offer other tiers of service that are more expensive but have later Christmas-arrival deadlines.

The Stroller just mailed packages headed to distant family members. (Dad, if you're reading this, stop now.) The Stroller heard about "The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design" on a favorite podcast. That only could be purchased on the website of a monster retailer or from independent book sellers far away -- until DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies said, sure, she could get the books in at her shop. A couple of days later, Stroller picked them up, took them home, wrapped them and then mailed them.