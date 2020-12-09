THE STROLLER: Rudolph's nose lights up mailing advice

TODAY’S WORD is reduce. Example: Emily reduced the stock before whisking in the flour.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD: was roux. It is a mixture of flour and fat cooked together, which is used as a thickener in soups, stews and sauces. Example: During holiday cooking, Terika always made sure to have some roux on hand, ready whenever she needed it.
Books in the mail
The Stroller's Christmas packages finally are in the mail -- are yours?
The United States Postal Service, Fed Ex and UPS all recommend putting your gift packages in the mail, for basic services, by Dec. 15. All three offer other tiers of service that are more expensive but have later Christmas-arrival deadlines.
The Stroller just mailed packages headed to distant family members. (Dad, if you're reading this, stop now.) The Stroller heard about "The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design" on a favorite podcast. That only could be purchased on the website of a monster retailer or from independent book sellers far away -- until DeShanta Hairston of Books and Crannies said, sure, she could get the books in at her shop. A couple of days later, Stroller picked them up, took them home, wrapped them and then mailed them.
Yes, having a gift go straight from Monster Website to your recipient is becoming more and more common -- but is it as special as a gift you wrap yourself, with a bow you tied and the tag with your handwriting? A brown box surely isn't as pretty under the tree -- and only chips away at the local retailers which make Martinsville and Henry County home.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" was written by Johnny Marks based on the 1939 story by the same name, which originated as a promotion for the Montgomery Ward store. Gene Autry's recording of the song hit No. 1 on the U.S. charts during the week of Christmas 1949. It first was sung on the radio in New York City by Harry Brannon in November 1949 and later was a chart hit for Bing Cosby (1950), Spike Jones and His City Slickers (1950), Red Foley and the Little Foleys (1951), The Cadillacs (1956), Alvin and the Chipmunks (1960), Burl Ives (1964) and The Temptations (1968). How many do you recognize?
TODAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: What Christmas song has the line, "Had his number but never the time / Most of '81 passed along those lines"?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
