THE STROLLER: Servings of food and information

TODAY’S WORD is hull. Example: Jessica, please wash them and remove their hulls before you slice them in half.
SUNDAY’S WORD was curdle. It means to congeal and form curds. Example: “Oh no — the custard has curdled! Now how will I top the rhubarb compote?”
Community meals
Area churches are serving up free meals and handing out gifts of food this week. They include:
- Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. To reserve a meal, which will be served for takeout, call 276-647-8150 and leave your name, phone number and number of people at home.
- Kingdom Point Church at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, giving out food boxes as part of its "Neighbor to Neighbor" program.
- First United Methodist Church, 145 E. Main St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, for its food bank which includes fresh produce and meats.
Hoopla
Blue Ridge Regional Library now has more than 850,000 titles you can chose from -- audiobooks, eBooks, comics and graphic novels, full music albums, movies and TV shows -- to borrow instantly via the internet and use either by downloading or streaming. All you need to sign up is your library card. Go to www.hoopladigital.com or find a link through the library's website, www.brrl.lib.va.us
NewsBank
Also with your library card, access NewsBank (America's News: 2020 Edition), which has both current content and deep archives from more than 3,500 news sources on national, regional and local levels. Go to infoweb.newsbank.com/apps/news/ or www.brrl.lib.va.us to get started.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Because Hanukkah is near Christmas, many people seem to think of it as the Jewish equivalent to Christmas, in terms of importance as a religious holiday. But it's not. Major holidays include Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 6-8), the Jewish New Year, which is spent in prayer or quiet reflection; Yom Kippur (Sept. 15-16), the day devoted to self-examination to begin the new year with a clean slate; and Passover (March 27 through April 4), which celebrates the Jews' exodus from Egypt.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Many children of today live in fear or in awe of a creature that didn't concern us, because it didn't exist, when we were kids: Elf on a Shelf. When and how did that red-felted imp work its way into our homes (and pocketbooks)?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
