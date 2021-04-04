THE STROLLER: Show your dance moves for charity

TODAY’S WORD is cobble. Example: “The Virginia General Assembly met in special session in 1956 to cobble together a package of legislation to put Massive Resistance into effect.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by former Christ Episcopal Church rector Roy G. Pollina)

SUNDAY’S WORD was sanguine. It means optimistic or positive, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation. Example: “In a sanguine tone, he began by congratulating Sutton and the Christ Church youth for having an interest in the current events of the church and society.”

MHC Dances for Their Cause

OK, TwinkleToes — watch out! The newest team in MHC Dances for Their Cause will be RaShawn “Dance Machine” Harper. If you are a local theatergoer, you’ve probably seen him dancing on stage. He has been in several shows.

In the competition, people vote on dance videos by clicking “like” on social media. Each team has a charity to support and a sponsor that will pay $1 for each “like” earned.

Teams submit 30-to-45-second videos of themselves dancing each week for a month, starting Sunday. There’s still plenty of time to get on board.