THE STROLLER: Some new lights and historical stuff

TODAY’S WORD is seraphim. Example: "Angels and Archangels / May have gathered there, / Cherubim and seraphim / Thronged the air" (from the Christmas hymn "In the Bleak Midwinter")
THURSDAY’S WORD was traverse. It means to travel across or through. Example: “We three kings of Orient are / Bearing gifts we traverse afar” (from the Christmas song “We Three Kings”)
Christmas lights
This is the third part of the list the Bulletin is keeping on impressive Christmas light displays across the area. Please send your recommendations, and they’ll be added in. Photographs are published in print as space allows, and there are lots at www.martinsvillebulletin.com. Jjust scroll down to the PHOTOS display. If you don't see the collection right away, click on the word "PHOTOS," and you'll see more options.
- Collinsville: Williams Road, Parkway Court, Pinecrest Street, Smith Rucker Road, Hill Dale Road, Mason Court and Ferndale Drive.
- Bassett Forks: Kimberly Road (several houses).
She's 100
Odessa Via recently reached the centennial mark, celebrating her 100th birthday.
New books
New library books to check out:
- "Apples and Alibis: a Down South Café Mystery" by Gayle Leeson.
- "Fruit Baskets and Holiday Caskets: a Down South Café Mystery" by Gayle Leeson.
- "This Cowboy of Mine" by R.C. Ryan.
- "Vegan Soul Food Cookbook: Plant-Based, No-Fuss Southern Favorites" by Nadira Jenkins-El.
Area history
Next week will be a light week for a lot of people, with time off from work or school, even though there are plenty of holiday chores. It's a fine time for having fun, and getting around to things you don't normally have time for. That could include learning a bit more about local history. There are two centers worth checking out Uptown, both open by appointment only next week:
- The Martinsville Henry County Historical Museum, by local historians Desmond Kendrick (276-732-2155) and the late great Carl DeHart, with thousands of artifacts -- and Desmond can tell you anything.
- The MHC Historical Society in the former county courthouse, 276-732-1687.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Yule Log -- the tradition of burning an entire tree, starting with the big end, by pushing it little by little into the fireplace over the 12 days of Christmas -- is a Nordic tradition dating back to the Middle Ages.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many of the saints honored during the Twelve Days of Christmas can you name?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!