THE STROLLER: Some new lights and historical stuff

TODAY’S WORD is seraphim. Example: "Angels and Archangels / May have gathered there, / Cherubim and seraphim / Thronged the air" (from the Christmas hymn "In the Bleak Midwinter")

THURSDAY’S WORD was traverse. It means to travel across or through. Example: “We three kings of Orient are / Bearing gifts we traverse afar” (from the Christmas song “We Three Kings”)

This is the third part of the list the Bulletin is keeping on impressive Christmas light displays across the area. Please send your recommendations, and they’ll be added in. Photographs are published in print as space allows, and there are lots at www.martinsvillebulletin.com. Jjust scroll down to the PHOTOS display. If you don't see the collection right away, click on the word "PHOTOS," and you'll see more options.