THE STROLLER: Some real dirt about earthworms

TODAY’S WORD is dubious. Example: “In 1956, in Southside Virginia’s Martinsville, Charlie Cole had the dubious distinction of being the only boy in Christ Church’s youth choir, an honor the high school sophomore and junior varsity player could live without and had been trying to decline for several months now.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)
MONDAY’S WORD was edifying. It means providing moral or intellectual instruction. Example: “The youthful priest in his first call as a rector could have remained his parish’s spiritual leader for many years as long as he provided the adults with edifying programs and the youth with sound instruction.”
Fundraising auction
American Legion Post 42 will have a fundraising auction from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 at the Horsepasture Fire Department in Spencer. Many new items will be up for sale, and come hungry — there will be food.
Earthworms
Here’s a surprising entry in the list of invasive species: the generally-perceived soil hero, the common earthworm, or nightcrawler.
The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s #BeninNature series, with Ben Williams, gives a daily detail about some facet of nature. On March 19, it was about common earthworms, which usually have a good reputation for breaking up leaf litter and detritus and creating rich soil.
However, earthworms are invasive, pushing out the smaller, native earthworms. They probably came to the U.S. as accidental stowaways in the 1700s in the soil of European plants brought to America.
Also, northern North American forests didn’t have earthworms before this invasive species was introduced. Without the soil mixing caused by worms, they developed deep layers of organic matter, and the native plants reply on those thick layers of detritus — which earthworms disturb, transporting nutrients far away from the plants’ roots.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The pinball game “Humpty Dumpty” was the first to have flippers. That really upped the pinball game, bringing renewed interest and starting the “Golden Age” of pinball from 1948 to 1958.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did controversy arise about pinball machines in the mid-1940s, leading to efforts to get them outlawed?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.