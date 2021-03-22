THE STROLLER: Some real dirt about earthworms

TODAY’S WORD is dubious. Example: “In 1956, in Southside Virginia’s Martinsville, Charlie Cole had the dubious distinction of being the only boy in Christ Church’s youth choir, an honor the high school sophomore and junior varsity player could live without and had been trying to decline for several months now.” (Source of this and sentence below, “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)

MONDAY’S WORD was edifying. It means providing moral or intellectual instruction. Example: “The youthful priest in his first call as a rector could have remained his parish’s spiritual leader for many years as long as he provided the adults with edifying programs and the youth with sound instruction.”

Fundraising auction

American Legion Post 42 will have a fundraising auction from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 at the Horsepasture Fire Department in Spencer. Many new items will be up for sale, and come hungry — there will be food.

Earthworms

Here’s a surprising entry in the list of invasive species: the generally-perceived soil hero, the common earthworm, or nightcrawler.