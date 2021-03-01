THE STROLLER: Standing strong for a student

TODAY’S WORD is estranged. Example: Howard has been estranged from his family ever since he was caught putting the moves on his brother’s wife.
MONDAY’S WORD was is ostracized. It means excluded from a society or group. Example: The bully chickens ostracized the Little Black Hen, who ran to sleep on the porch rather than in the coop with her tormentors.
Riddle
See answer below:
I have a head and a tail, but no body. What am I?
#XanderStrong
The community is rallying behind 17-year-old Bassett High School senior Xander Wilson, an honors student who is taking community college classes through the ACE program. He is the son of Doug and Patricia Kidd and Chris Wilson and grandson of Dennis and Linda Wilson; his sisters are Tori Dillon, Stephanie Smyth and Alyson Kidd
Now he is battling Hodgkins Lymphoma, starting chemotherapy at the University of Virginia. His supporters have placed collections jars throughout the area to raise money for the costs, which also include travel and lodging.
A Facebook fundraiser for him is called “Xander’s fight against Hodgkins Lymphoma.”
On TV
Axton native Manny Cartier is a Hollywood actor. Tonight, he will be on “NCIS,” playing a Marine fighter in the season debut of the show starring Mark Harmon. The show starts at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Observation
Nobody runs faster than a toddler who has been asked, “What’s in your hand?”
New books
New books that will be available Thursday for checkout from the Blue Ridge Regional Library are:
“The Affair” by Danielle Steel.
“Every Last Fear”by Alex Finlay.
“Calder Brand” by Janet Dailey.
“Later” by Stephen King.
Riddle answer
A coin
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The last movie released on VHS was “A History of Violence” in 2006. It’s about a family man in a small town who resorts to violence to protect his loved ones — which results in questions about his past.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Remember video stores, where you would go in and rent a VHS movie or two for the day? Blockbuster was a major video store chain. There is only one Blockbuster still open. Where?
