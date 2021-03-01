THE STROLLER: Standing strong for a student

TODAY’S WORD is estranged. Example: Howard has been estranged from his family ever since he was caught putting the moves on his brother’s wife.

MONDAY’S WORD was is ostracized. It means excluded from a society or group. Example: The bully chickens ostracized the Little Black Hen, who ran to sleep on the porch rather than in the coop with her tormentors.

Riddle

See answer below:

I have a head and a tail, but no body. What am I?

#XanderStrong

The community is rallying behind 17-year-old Bassett High School senior Xander Wilson, an honors student who is taking community college classes through the ACE program. He is the son of Doug and Patricia Kidd and Chris Wilson and grandson of Dennis and Linda Wilson; his sisters are Tori Dillon, Stephanie Smyth and Alyson Kidd

Now he is battling Hodgkins Lymphoma, starting chemotherapy at the University of Virginia. His supporters have placed collections jars throughout the area to raise money for the costs, which also include travel and lodging.

A Facebook fundraiser for him is called “Xander’s fight against Hodgkins Lymphoma.”