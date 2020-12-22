THE STROLLER: Stories that go down in history

TODAY’S WORD is bob tail. Example: "Bells on bob tail ring, / making spirits bright" (from "Jingle Bells").
TUESDAY’S WORD was lowing. The word has many meanings, but it is a synonym for "moo." Example: "The cattle are lowing / The poor Baby wakes / But little Lord Jesus / No crying He makes." (From "Away in a Manager")
O. my, what a story
John Reynolds of Critz dropped a line to The Stroller to suggest a trivia question, but he had too much intriguing information. First he wanted us to guess the name of a famous writer of more than 400 short stories who was born just down the road in Greensboro, N,C., and which of his stories was among Christmas favorites.
Well, if you've ever been to downtown Greensboro, you know the writer was O. Henry, although you may not know his real name was William Sidney Porter.
Reynolds surprised The Stroller by saying that Porter became a licensed pharmacist in Greensboro then moved to Texas and worked in a bank, where he convicted of embezzlement, which is when, Reynolds said, that Porter became O. Henry.
His famous Christmas story was "The Gift of the Magi," published in 1905. That short story was converted into a stage play often performed when we don't have a pandemic. It was also made into a musical for film and a TV movie.
That reindeer and songs
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" is one of our most beloved Christmas songs, long before it became an animated season TV special. We also know that singing cowboy Gene Autry first made Rudolph famous. But one of The Stroller's favorite renditions was by Italian crooner Dean Martin, who sang of "Rudy the Red-Beaked Reindeer."
And then there was the ditty that we learned in elementary school: "Randolph the Texas Cowboy." Do you recall that spin-off, which gained footing during the days when Westerns dominated the TV lineup (including, yes, "The Gene Autry Show").
Maybe you knew the lyrics, including "join in any poker games," a "foggy Saturday night" and needing Randolph to "lead my posse tonight." Both versions went down in history.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The University of Illinois says that the most popular Christmas trees are: Scotch pine, Douglas fir, noble fir, Fraser fir, balsam fir, Virginia pine and white pine.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many Christmas tree farms are there in the U.S. and how many trees are they growing?
