THE STROLLER: Stories that go down in history

TODAY’S WORD is bob tail. Example: "Bells on bob tail ring, / making spirits bright" (from "Jingle Bells").

TUESDAY’S WORD was lowing. The word has many meanings, but it is a synonym for "moo." Example: "The cattle are lowing / The poor Baby wakes / But little Lord Jesus / No crying He makes." (From "Away in a Manager")

O. my, what a story

John Reynolds of Critz dropped a line to The Stroller to suggest a trivia question, but he had too much intriguing information. First he wanted us to guess the name of a famous writer of more than 400 short stories who was born just down the road in Greensboro, N,C., and which of his stories was among Christmas favorites.

Well, if you've ever been to downtown Greensboro, you know the writer was O. Henry, although you may not know his real name was William Sidney Porter.

Reynolds surprised The Stroller by saying that Porter became a licensed pharmacist in Greensboro then moved to Texas and worked in a bank, where he convicted of embezzlement, which is when, Reynolds said, that Porter became O. Henry.