THE STROLLER: Tales from a henpecked household

TODAY’S WORD is contrite. Example: Bethany was contrite after James caught her sneaking one of the office tape dispensers, a stapler and several new pens into her lunch bag.

FRIDAY’S WORD is chagrined. It means to feel distressed or humiliated. Example: Brunhilde was chagrined when the townspeople failed to appreciate the spells she cast and brews she made against the plague spreading through the village and instead looked to the doctors and scientists for guidance.

The Little Black Hen

In the fall, Bulletin staffer Holly Kozelsky wrote a column about The Little Black Hen, who comes to the porch each night because the other hens had bullied her out of the coop. Holly or her daughter bring out the cat carrier, and the hen walks right inside and then spends the night in the house. Since then, people have been asking about that hen, who also has quite the following on social media.

Since then, the bully hens have passed away (from old age, not from the stew pot), and the remaining white hen and the gentle buff Orpington rooster are friendly with her. The three chickens meander about the yard during the day, and then go their separate ways at night.