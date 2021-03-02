THE STROLLER: Talking about violence and kittens

TODAY’S WORD is abashed. Example: Ethel looked slightly abashed when Florence revealed her news.

‘Sisters Let’s Talk’

“Ladies, you asked for it,” Martinsville City Council member Chad Martin wrote when he announced the community meeting “Sisters Let’s Talk.”

The meeting will be for local women who want to talk about how to stop violence that plagues the community. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the TAD Space in Uptown Martinsville (old Rucker Plaza). Because of pandemic-related crowd restrictions, the size is limited to 100 women.

Kitten shower

The coming of spring means flowers, short sleeves instead of coats — and kittens. To prepare for the onslaught of kittens that happens every spring and summer, the SPCA is stocking up on supplies, and it needs the help of local residents to do that.

The SPCA will have a “Kitten Shower” from noon to 4 p.m. March 27. During that time, the SPCA will be collecting donations from its Amazon Kitten Shower Wishlist at https://amzn.to/3ab5P95 and also giving away “goodie packets” with information about kittens as well as looking for families who can help take on litters of kittens.

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 208 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.