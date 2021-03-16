THE STROLLER: The hero the Irish celebrate wasn't Irish

TODAY’S WORD is raucous. Example: For a moment he forgot about the audience, and kissed her as if they were alone; but that made the watchers increasingly raucous, and at last he broke the kiss. (Source: “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)
TUESDAY’S WORD was ascetic. It means characterized by or suggesting the practice of severe self-discipline and abstention from all forms of indulgence, typically for religious reasons. Example: “He was a genuine ascetic, and he really did prefer to eat stewed eel with beans in the company of other monks while listening to a reading from the life story of Saint Swithin.” (Source: “The Evening and the Morning”)
St. Patrick
Today the Irish celebrate a man who wasn’t Irish: St. Patrick. He was born in Ireland to rich parents near the end of the fourth century and taken prisoner by a group of Irish raiders. For 6 years he was a captive in Ireland, where he worked as a shepherd.
The voice of God, as he interpreted it, told him to escape, so he walked 200 miles away. Later, that voice told him to go back there and spread Christianity, which he did.
Lost and found pets:
- Goldie, a light brown Chihuahua, went missing from the Wheeler Avenue area in Collinsville. She has a white blaze on her forehead and top of muzzle and at her neck and chest area. Call Corrie Blankenship, 276-790-4121.
- Two large white rabbits are hopping around loose in the Greyson Street area of the city.
A 14-year-old fluffy cat with light-colored body and dark face, ears, legs and tail was last seen on the U.S. 220 side of Lee Ford Camp Road; message Anna Angel Kautz Varney on
- Facebook.
- A light brown puppy was lost in the Chestnut Knob area; contact Mitzi Bolt or Tonoa Adams on Facebook.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Super Mario Brothers (from the video game by that name) were racing through the Mushroom Kingdom to rescue Princess Toadstool.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the video game “The Legend of Zelda,” which of Zelda’s childhood friends tries to save her?
