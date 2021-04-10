THE STROLLER: Their love story needs your help

TODAY’S WORD is gumption. Example: Little Tyler has plenty of gumption.
FRIDAY’S WORD was quisling. It means a traitor who collaborates with an enemy force occupying their country. Example: Jack was a graduate of Virginia Tech, but that quisling cheered for Carolina during the game.
Jeff and Sarah
Two weeks ago, Sarah Myler and Jeff Benesch had a wedding ceremony at the Duke University hospital, where he was in end-of-life care for a heart condition. The couple had been together for about nine years.
A week later, he passed away. His funeral will be on Thursday with Norris Funeral Home on Va. 58 West, with burial at Danville Memorial Gardens; visitations is at 6 p.m., and the memorial service will start at 7.
Meanwhile, the “Help Sarah and Jeff with End of Life Expenses” fundraiser on GoFundMe has raised a little more than $6,000 of its $10,000 goal.
Amen for women
The Rev. Libby Grammer is getting lots of applause this weekend by race fans all the way down to people who don’t know anything about racing at all.
Grammer, pastor at First Baptist Church Martinsville, on Thursday evening became the first woman to give the invocation at the start of NASCAR races at the Martinsville Speedway, which she did before the Modified race.
Some are even claiming she’s the first woman to give the invocation at any NASCAR race. The Stroller did some searching on the internet to see if that were true, and though there’s nothing that officially says so, the search did not find any other woman who has (although a Google search for it showed up some entries of men who had mentioned women in their invocations).
Train travels
Did you know Martinsville is the home of Motrak Models, famous in the world of model train enthusiasts for structures, parts and supplies for that hobby?
Motrak Models is run by Jeff Adam, who travels to model train conventions across the U.S. This weekend he’s in Hickory, N.C.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The King James Bible is written in Elizabethan English, which is from the early portion of Modern English — different enough from the English we speak today to be confusing to many readers.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why did King James order a new translation of the Bible in 1604?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.