TODAY’S WORD is gumption. Example: Little Tyler has plenty of gumption.

FRIDAY’S WORD was quisling. It means a traitor who collaborates with an enemy force occupying their country. Example: Jack was a graduate of Virginia Tech, but that quisling cheered for Carolina during the game.

Jeff and Sarah

Two weeks ago, Sarah Myler and Jeff Benesch had a wedding ceremony at the Duke University hospital, where he was in end-of-life care for a heart condition. The couple had been together for about nine years.

A week later, he passed away. His funeral will be on Thursday with Norris Funeral Home on Va. 58 West, with burial at Danville Memorial Gardens; visitations is at 6 p.m., and the memorial service will start at 7.

Meanwhile, the “Help Sarah and Jeff with End of Life Expenses” fundraiser on GoFundMe has raised a little more than $6,000 of its $10,000 goal.

Amen for women

The Rev. Libby Grammer is getting lots of applause this weekend by race fans all the way down to people who don’t know anything about racing at all.