THE STROLLER: This dog isn't named b-i-n-g-o

TODAY’S WORD is jovial. Example: Maybelle usually was rather grumpy and a bit cranky, but Milford always was so jovial that his attitude made guests in their home feel comfortable.
FRIDAY’S WORD was aglow. It means glowing with joy or excitement. Example: The bride was aglow.
Bingo online
Another classic added to the list of what can be done online these days—bingo. On Saturday, Karen Roberts Conner will host a virtual bingo game, on behalf of Fairway Baptist Church, as a fundraiser for the Back2School program.
Back2School was started more than 10 years ago by Pastor Michael Harrison and the folks at The Community Fellowship and has spread now to more than a dozen churches. It provides shoes and backpacks with school supplies, plus prayer and conversation, to students at the start of each school year.
For $20, you get three cards to play 10 games, with prizes are from 31, Cocoa Trails, Pampered Chef, Scentsy and more. It all starts at 4. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us or use links through the Facebook page “BINGO Online Fundraiser Back2School.”
Wandering dogs
- Martinsville City Animal Control (300 Clearview Drive, Martinsville; 276-403-5309) has an older-looking husky dog who was roaming around the 1100 block of Askin Street.
- Two small, fluffy brown dogs were found together near the Dollar General on Route 87 in Ridgeway. They can be claimed at the SPCA (276-638-7297) by showing proof of ownership.
- A tall dog with long legs has been seen wandering around the Uptown area. This dog has a mostly black body, with brown legs that have some white and a black-and-brown face. The dog is wearing a red harness and a dark, wide collar and is dragging an attached leash.
- A sleek, young-looking, black dog, with white on her muzzle, neck and paws, was found at Harbour Garage and Towing
on Memorial Boulevard
- and is at Martinsville Animal Control.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Resolute Desk the president uses in the White House has a unique history, starting in 1855 when a whaler named George Henry found the ship H.M. S. Resolute abandoned off Baffin Island in the Arctic. The ship was returned to England, and the British Navy used it for many years. After the ship was decommissioned, a desk was made from its oak timbers. The desk, with intricate carvings, weighs more than 1,000 pounds.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which English queen gave the Resolute Desk to which president?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.