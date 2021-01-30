THE STROLLER: This dog isn't named b-i-n-g-o

TODAY’S WORD is jovial. Example: Maybelle usually was rather grumpy and a bit cranky, but Milford always was so jovial that his attitude made guests in their home feel comfortable.

FRIDAY’S WORD was aglow. It means glowing with joy or excitement. Example: The bride was aglow.

Bingo online

Another classic added to the list of what can be done online these days—bingo. On Saturday, Karen Roberts Conner will host a virtual bingo game, on behalf of Fairway Baptist Church, as a fundraiser for the Back2School program.

Back2School was started more than 10 years ago by Pastor Michael Harrison and the folks at The Community Fellowship and has spread now to more than a dozen churches. It provides shoes and backpacks with school supplies, plus prayer and conversation, to students at the start of each school year.

For $20, you get three cards to play 10 games, with prizes are from 31, Cocoa Trails, Pampered Chef, Scentsy and more. It all starts at 4. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us or use links through the Facebook page “BINGO Online Fundraiser Back2School.”

Wandering dogs