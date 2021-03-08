THE STROLLER: This is no story to crow about

TODAY’S WORD is penitent. Example: Now that Charles had a loving wife and sons of his own, he was penitent over his wild and woolly days when he blazed paths of broken hearts, stolen lawn mowers and bashed-in mailboxes around Henry County.

MONDAY’S WORD was flustered. It means agitated or confused. Example: The other accountants seemed to be doing fine with the new tax software, but it flustered Terry, who liked the old one better.

Sweet chicks to wild roosters

Kitty Woiblett shared this story:

“When my sister and I were kids we each got a baby chick as a pet. We treated them so good. We would wrap them in towels and cuddle them. They would snuggle down and sleep.

“When they grew up, we realized they were roosters. They were big red chickens and were mean. When we would go outside, we would hear them coming. They sounded almost like galloping horses. They would squawk and run at us trying to peck us and flog us.