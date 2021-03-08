THE STROLLER: This is no story to crow about

TODAY’S WORD is penitent. Example: Now that Charles had a loving wife and sons of his own, he was penitent over his wild and woolly days when he blazed paths of broken hearts, stolen lawn mowers and bashed-in mailboxes around Henry County.
MONDAY’S WORD was flustered. It means agitated or confused. Example: The other accountants seemed to be doing fine with the new tax software, but it flustered Terry, who liked the old one better.
Sweet chicks to wild roosters
Kitty Woiblett shared this story:
“When my sister and I were kids we each got a baby chick as a pet. We treated them so good. We would wrap them in towels and cuddle them. They would snuggle down and sleep.
“When they grew up, we realized they were roosters. They were big red chickens and were mean. When we would go outside, we would hear them coming. They sounded almost like galloping horses. They would squawk and run at us trying to peck us and flog us.
“At dark they would come to our back step and want in on the screened in porch to sleep. We had to put on gloves and long-sleeves to pick them up or they would peck and pinch us. Our mother finally fixed a lot for them so we wouldn’t be chased every time we went out.
“They weren’t very nice pets and we didn’t get much pleasure out of having them around. We were sad that they grew up mean after being such sweet babies. We kept them until I guess they died of old age. They were named Buffy and Jody after the twins on the old TV show Family Affair.”
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Pong” is the first video game most of us would remember. However, the very first home video game was “Computer Space,” released by Nutting Associates in 1971. The game, which involved controlling a space ship to fire missiles at flying saucers, was popular on college campuses but was not played much in bars, probably because it was too complicated for its times. The creators of the game later went on to found the Atari company, which released the first real game sensation, “Pong,” in 1972.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was “Pac-Man” released?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.