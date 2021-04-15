THE STROLLER: Want to open a popular area hangout?

TODAY’S WORD is megillah. Example: “But that’s a whole other megillah indeed.” (Source: Letter to the Editor by David Mantiply of Danville, published in a letter to the Danville Register & Bee at www.godanriver.com.)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was profligate. It means a licentious, dissolute person. Example: “But he had not reckoned on a dowry; what allured him was the remarkable beauty of the innocent girl, above all her innocent appearance, which had a peculiar attraction for a vicious profligate, who had hitherto admire only the coarser types of feminine beauty.” (Source: “The Brothers Karamazov” by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constance Garnett translation)

Prom gowns

Volunteers who are hosting parent-led proms for their high school students are also helping Henry County girls get prom dresses. A prom gown giveaway, with donated dresses, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. April 23, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24, at Collinsville Plaza.

Of course, having dresses to give away starts with receiving dresses, so donations also are being accepted at the site.

Craft show