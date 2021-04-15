THE STROLLER: Want to open a popular area hangout?

TODAY’S WORD is megillah. Example: “But that’s a whole other megillah indeed.” (Source: Letter to the Editor by David Mantiply of Danville, published in a letter to the Danville Register & Bee at www.godanriver.com.)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was profligate. It means a licentious, dissolute person. Example: “But he had not reckoned on a dowry; what allured him was the remarkable beauty of the innocent girl, above all her innocent appearance, which had a peculiar attraction for a vicious profligate, who had hitherto admire only the coarser types of feminine beauty.” (Source: “The Brothers Karamazov” by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constance Garnett translation)
Prom gowns
Volunteers who are hosting parent-led proms for their high school students are also helping Henry County girls get prom dresses. A prom gown giveaway, with donated dresses, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. April 23, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24, at Collinsville Plaza.
Of course, having dresses to give away starts with receiving dresses, so donations also are being accepted at the site.
Craft show
The popular craft show hosted each spring and fall by the Bassett Band Boosters was in the works for spring but had to be canceled when the facilities could not open for such events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the fall craft show still is on go, scheduled for Nov. 20-21.
MeeMaw’s for sale
Folks in the Figsboro, Dyer’s Store and Snow Creek communities are mourning the loss of MeeMaw’s Country Cooking. That friendly, down-home restaurant is on Figsboro Road where Muddy Fork Road meets it.
The owner announced on Facebook that the restaurant, approved for 18 seats, can be bought for $125,000; email ec@epartco.com – and do it soon, because the folks of those communities miss their favorite place to eat, and to hang out.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The New International Version translation of the Bible, 2020’s top-selling Bible translation, first was published in 1973, with revisions in 1978 and 1983.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the New International Version get its start, in 1955?
