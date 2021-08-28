The Stroller was the ticket for pizza

TODAY’S WORD is flabbergasted. Example: Ms. Lemons was flabbergasted when she walked into her classroom and discovered that the whiteboard, which had been grayish and dingy for years, was back to sparkling white clean, without realizing Lyla and Mary had found the way to get it back to new.
FRIDAY’S WORD was workamper. It means adventuresome individuals, couples and families who have chosen a wonderful lifestyle that combines any kind of part-time or full-time work with RV camping. Example: The work-at-home of the pandemic made many people feel cramped in, but since Janie became a workamper she hasn’t been happier.
Pizza
Carl White was an assistant carrier of the Bulletin for his brother when The Stroller column started, in the early 1950s. His "most vivid memory of Stroller's early days is when that new dish from Italy, pizza, became a big column topic for several editions as folks tried to find out, through the column, what it was and where it could be purchased, and then where readers could find the best in town."
White served in the Marines for 22 years, then worked in defense/counterterrorism journalism, magazine design, editing and production for 30 years. For 6 years he taught high school journalism in Manassas, with the class theme for journalists: "No Heavy Lifting." He has lived in Beaufort, S.C., and Hawaii for 12 years.
Raffle tickets
The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department is having a raffle ticket fundraiser. Tickets cost $5, and prizes are an Oklahoma Joe's charcoal/LP gas/smoker grill; an outdoor patio gas fire pit; and Zero-Gravity chairs and table set. The drawing will be Sept. 18 at its the department's 50th anniversary open house. Get tickets from any member or at the station Mondays between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Today's chuckle
(Courtesy of Ms. Houston's students at Laurel Park Middle School):
- What did one flea say to the other? "Shall we walk or take the dog?"
- What do dinosaurs put on their floors? Rep-tiles
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Female goats have horns that are smaller than the horns of male goats.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the unique marking of the Jerusalem donkey?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.