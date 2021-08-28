The Stroller was the ticket for pizza

TODAY’S WORD is flabbergasted. Example: Ms. Lemons was flabbergasted when she walked into her classroom and discovered that the whiteboard, which had been grayish and dingy for years, was back to sparkling white clean, without realizing Lyla and Mary had found the way to get it back to new.

FRIDAY’S WORD was workamper. It means adventuresome individuals, couples and families who have chosen a wonderful lifestyle that combines any kind of part-time or full-time work with RV camping. Example: The work-at-home of the pandemic made many people feel cramped in, but since Janie became a workamper she hasn’t been happier.

Pizza

Carl White was an assistant carrier of the Bulletin for his brother when The Stroller column started, in the early 1950s. His "most vivid memory of Stroller's early days is when that new dish from Italy, pizza, became a big column topic for several editions as folks tried to find out, through the column, what it was and where it could be purchased, and then where readers could find the best in town."