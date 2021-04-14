THE STROLLER: We are all about providing chances

TODAY’S WORD is profligate. Example: “But he had not reckoned on a dowry; what allured him was the remarkable beauty of the innocent girl, above all her innocent appearance, which had a peculiar attraction for a vicious profligate, who had hitherto admire only the coarser types of feminine beauty.” (Source this and sentence below: “The Brothers Karamazov” by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constance Garnett translation)

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was lamentations. It means the passionate expression of grief or sorrow; weeping. Example: “Lamentations spring only from the constant craving to re-open the wound.”

Paint butterflies

Help the Spencer-Penn Centre decorate the Butterfly Boardwalk at its new Woodland Trail. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, people can come to the center to paint wooden butterfly shapes. It’s free, and registration is not required.

The trail will open in June.

Second chances

Getting a fresh start on life is notoriously difficult for anyone who has been in jail or prison. There are a lot of strikes against, including that it can be difficult to find a job.