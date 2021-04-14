THE STROLLER: We are all about providing chances

TODAY’S WORD is profligate. Example: “But he had not reckoned on a dowry; what allured him was the remarkable beauty of the innocent girl, above all her innocent appearance, which had a peculiar attraction for a vicious profligate, who had hitherto admire only the coarser types of feminine beauty.” (Source this and sentence below: “The Brothers Karamazov” by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, 1880, Constance Garnett translation)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was lamentations. It means the passionate expression of grief or sorrow; weeping. Example: “Lamentations spring only from the constant craving to re-open the wound.”
Paint butterflies
Help the Spencer-Penn Centre decorate the Butterfly Boardwalk at its new Woodland Trail. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, people can come to the center to paint wooden butterfly shapes. It’s free, and registration is not required.
The trail will open in June.
Second chances
Getting a fresh start on life is notoriously difficult for anyone who has been in jail or prison. There are a lot of strikes against, including that it can be difficult to find a job.
Some employers, though, go out of their way to be supportive and welcoming to people, including those who have criminal records. Find out about them, and the opportunities they provide, at the Second Chance Virtual Career & Resource Fair, offered from 1 to 4 p.m. April 28 online.
For help registering for the fair or for help preparing a resume, contact the Patrick Henry Community College Career Center at careercenter@patrickhenry.edu or call the Community Recovery Program’s office at 276-638-0438.
Those organizations are sponsors, along with Virginia Career Works and Re-Entry Council.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The top-5-selling translations of the Bible from 2020, in descending order, are 5, New King James Version (NKJV); 4, English Standard Version (ESV); 3, New Living Translation (NLT); 2, King James Version (KJV); and, in the No. 1 spot, New International Version (NIV)
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the New International Version of the Bible translated?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.