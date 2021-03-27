THE STROLLER: We dress up for you in our Sunday finest

TODAY’S WORD is ecclesiastical. Example: "We opened it up to the baptismal vows, and, one by one, we read each vow, and I translated the formal ecclesiastical phrasing into common English." (Source of this and sentence below: “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)

FRIDAY’S WORD was scrum. It means a disorderly crowd of people or things. Example: "The flash of light he saw from the side door of the rectory was more likely from a glancing blow to his left eye, though he thought he saw a shadowy figure in black moving toward the scrum of boys rolling on the ground."

Dressed for church

Laverne Wimberly, 82, has made the news around the world and has become an internet sensation -- because of how she has dressed beautifully for church for the duration of the pandemic, when her church, Metropolitan Baptist Church in Tulsa, Okla., has met over Zoom instead of in person.

Each Sunday Wimberly dresses is a proper dress or suit, with matching accessories, and, of course, a hat. She even keeps track of what she wears each Sunday, so she doesn't repeat an outfit.