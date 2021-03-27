THE STROLLER: We dress up for you in our Sunday finest

TODAY’S WORD is ecclesiastical. Example: "We opened it up to the baptismal vows, and, one by one, we read each vow, and I translated the formal ecclesiastical phrasing into common English." (Source of this and sentence below: “Justified by her Children” by Roy G. Pollina)
FRIDAY’S WORD was scrum. It means a disorderly crowd of people or things. Example: "The flash of light he saw from the side door of the rectory was more likely from a glancing blow to his left eye, though he thought he saw a shadowy figure in black moving toward the scrum of boys rolling on the ground."
Dressed for church
Laverne Wimberly, 82, has made the news around the world and has become an internet sensation -- because of how she has dressed beautifully for church for the duration of the pandemic, when her church, Metropolitan Baptist Church in Tulsa, Okla., has met over Zoom instead of in person.
Each Sunday Wimberly dresses is a proper dress or suit, with matching accessories, and, of course, a hat. She even keeps track of what she wears each Sunday, so she doesn't repeat an outfit.
"I just decided at that point I'm just going to get dressed as if I was going to church, so I would not get in the habit of slouching around," she told TV station KTUL.
Each Sunday she posts pictures of herself in her church outfits on social media. "I wanted not only to keep myself motivated, but I wanted to keep others motivated as well," she said.
The Stroller couldn't stop looking through her dozens and dozens of photos, noting that, indeed, each one is distinct and beautiful, down to the hat (how large must her closets be?).
Wimberly told the TV station that as soon as church opens back up, she'll be there.
Who from your church keeps up the Sunday fancy dress from home over Zoom or in the church parking lot? Brag on that person by telling The Stroller.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Estimates vary but tend to hover around there being between 1,500 and 1,600 translations of the New Testament and in about 700 languages for the full Bible.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many languages are there in the world?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.