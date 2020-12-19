THE STROLLER: We enlighten you about the 12 Days

TODAY’S WORD is lowing. Example: “The cattle are lowing / the poor Baby wakes” (from “Away in a Manger”)
FRIDAY’S WORD was seraphim. A seraph (seraphim in plural) is an angelic, regarded in traditional Christian angelology as belonging to the highest order of the ninefold celestial hierarchy, associated with light, ardor, and purity. Cherubim are winged angels depicted in Biblical tradition as attending Christ. Example: “Angels and Archangels / May have gathered there, / Cherubim and seraphim / Thronged the air” (from the Christmas hymn “In the Bleak Midwinter”)
Christmas lights
In The Stroller we’ve been keeping a list of great Christmas light displays in the area. Here are two more: Judy Woolridge says that Zelma George’s lights on the 200 block of Franklin Heights Road in Bassett are worth seeing, as are Larry George’s lights on the first block of Pinnacle Drive in Martinsville.
If you haven’t done so, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com to see dozens of displays, which we continue to update. There’ still time for you to send us your favorites, too.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Twelve Days of Christmas have been celebrated in Europe since before Middle Ages. Here’s who is celebrated each day:
First day, Dec. 25: Jesus.
Second day, Dec. 26: St. Stephen, the first Christian martyr (and the day when the carol “Good King Wenceslas” takes place).
Third day, Dec. 27: St. John the Apostle.
Fourth day, Dec. 28: The Feast of the Holy Innocents (remembering the baby boys who were killed when King Herod was after Jesus).
Fifth day, Dec. 29: St. Thomas Becket (Archbishop of Canterbury who was killed in 1170 for challenging the king’s authority over the Church).
Sixth day, Dec. 30: St. Egwin of Worcester, a Benedictine monk.
Seventh day, Dec. 31: Pope Sylvester I (fourth century).
Eighth day, Jan. 1: Mary.
Ninth day, Jan. 2: St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Nazianzen (important Christians of the fourth century).
Tenth day, Jan. 3: Fest of the Holy Name of Jesus (when Jesus was officially named in the Jewish temple).
Eleventh day, Jan. 4: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, the first American saint (and before her, St. Simon Stylites).
Twelfth day, Jan. 5: St. John Neumann, the first bishop in America.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is “Xmas” an abbreviation for “Christmas”?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!