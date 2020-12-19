THE STROLLER: We enlighten you about the 12 Days

TODAY’S WORD is lowing. Example: “The cattle are lowing / the poor Baby wakes” (from “Away in a Manger”)

FRIDAY’S WORD was seraphim. A seraph (seraphim in plural) is an angelic, regarded in traditional Christian angelology as belonging to the highest order of the ninefold celestial hierarchy, associated with light, ardor, and purity. Cherubim are winged angels depicted in Biblical tradition as attending Christ. Example: “Angels and Archangels / May have gathered there, / Cherubim and seraphim / Thronged the air” (from the Christmas hymn “In the Bleak Midwinter”)

Christmas lights

In The Stroller we’ve been keeping a list of great Christmas light displays in the area. Here are two more: Judy Woolridge says that Zelma George’s lights on the 200 block of Franklin Heights Road in Bassett are worth seeing, as are Larry George’s lights on the first block of Pinnacle Drive in Martinsville.