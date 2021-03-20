THE STROLLER: We have the story about one book

TODAY’S WORD is mitigate. Example: “It is important to understand ‘how it was,’ not to mitigate or excuse the destructive racism of the Jim Crow era, but to see that evil can be so dreadfully mundane that getting along with it seems the best way to get everyone to move forward.” (Source: “Justified for the Children”)

FRIDAY’S WORD was riposte. It means a quick, clever reply to an insult or criticism. Example: “Winston smiled, acknowledging the riposte.” (Source: “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)

New books

The Blue Ridge Regional Library has gotten in an assortment of new books, which should be on the shelves by Thursday. They are:

“The Other Emily” by Dean Koontz

“Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline

“Double Jeopardy: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods

“The Bounty: a Fox and O’Hare Novel” by Janet Evanovich with Steve Hamilton

“Danger in Numbers” by Heather Graham

“My Dear Miss Dupre” by Grace Hitchcock

“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney

“Dog Man : Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey

