THE STROLLER: We have the story about one book
THE STROLLER: We have the story about one book

TODAY’S WORD is mitigate. Example: “It is important to understand ‘how it was,’ not to mitigate or excuse the destructive racism of the Jim Crow era, but to see that evil can be so dreadfully mundane that getting along with it seems the best way to get everyone to move forward.” (Source: “Justified for the Children”)

FRIDAY’S WORD was riposte. It means a quick, clever reply to an insult or criticism. Example: “Winston smiled, acknowledging the riposte.” (Source: “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett, 2020)

New books

The Blue Ridge Regional Library has gotten in an assortment of new books, which should be on the shelves by Thursday. They are:

  • “The Other Emily” by Dean Koontz
  • “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
  • “Double Jeopardy: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods
  • “The Bounty: a Fox and O’Hare Novel” by Janet Evanovich with Steve Hamilton
  • “Danger in Numbers” by Heather Graham
  • “My Dear Miss Dupre” by Grace Hitchcock
  • “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney
  • “Dog Man : Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey

Local history

Roy Pollina, a former rector of Christ Episcopal Church, has published a book about how that church reacted to integration in the late 1950s. It’s titled “Justified by Her Children: Deeds of Courage Confronting a Tradition of Racism.” The Stroller is reading that book now and finds it to be a great source of Words of the Day and will be of upcoming trivia questions, too, for this column.

The book was published a few weeks ago, Pollina said. He lives in Georgia and came to Virginia to get copies of his book. He gave the first copy to the bishop, and his first public appearance with the books, where he met with people and signed books, was on Thursday at Christ Episcopal Church.

The book tells the story about how the the Rev. Philip Gresham and church’s teenagers then, many of whom still are part of the church, stood up for integration.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A battery was introduced to the pinball machine, adding electricity, in 1933.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the pinball machine get its name?

Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

