THE STROLLER: We have tidbits in store for you

TODAY’S WORD is chagrined. Example: Brunhilde was chagrined when the townspeople failed to appreciate the spells she cast and brews she made against the plague spreading through the village and instead looked to the doctors and scientists for guidance.

THURSDAY’S WORD is antagonistic. It means showing or feeling active opposition or hostility toward someone or something. Example: It always embarrassed Stephanie how antagonistic toward authority and specialists her husband was, and she just prayed people didn’t realize what a jerk he was to her in private.

Old

store

Delin Kirks Sr. was reminiscing about the old store building on his property, on Chatham Road where Dyer’s Store Road meets it. In an article published Tuesday about the Leatherwood Grocery, men talking about the area’s history referred to that store as having been run by the Gammons family, but the Gammons had the store for only about a year, Kirks said.

The store was built by his great-grandfather Finney in the early 1940s or 1950s. There used to be an even older store right next to it, he said.