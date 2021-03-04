THE STROLLER: We have tidbits in store for you

TODAY’S WORD is chagrined. Example: Brunhilde was chagrined when the townspeople failed to appreciate the spells she cast and brews she made against the plague spreading through the village and instead looked to the doctors and scientists for guidance.
THURSDAY’S WORD is antagonistic. It means showing or feeling active opposition or hostility toward someone or something. Example: It always embarrassed Stephanie how antagonistic toward authority and specialists her husband was, and she just prayed people didn’t realize what a jerk he was to her in private.
Old
store
Delin Kirks Sr. was reminiscing about the old store building on his property, on Chatham Road where Dyer’s Store Road meets it. In an article published Tuesday about the Leatherwood Grocery, men talking about the area’s history referred to that store as having been run by the Gammons family, but the Gammons had the store for only about a year, Kirks said.
The store was built by his great-grandfather Finney in the early 1940s or 1950s. There used to be an even older store right next to it, he said.
Then his grandfather O.B. Wells, who lived in the house where Kirks lives now, ran the store. O.B. Wells also had been a Henry County sheriff.
Later, Kirks’ uncle Bernard Wells ran the story, and after he died, Kirks’ mother and uncle, Christine Wells Kirks and Thomas Wells Sr. bought the store. Delin Kirks got it after them, and most recently, his wife, Helen, sold flower arrangements and Avon, among other things, there.
No one ever had lived in the basement, which at one time had just a dirt floor, he said. There’s a one-bedroom apartment in back, where his great-aunt and -uncle Florence and Eugene Marlowe, and later uncle and aunt Bernard and Pat Wells, had lived.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first Blockbuster video-rental store opened in 1985 in Dallas. In 1987, Waste Management cofounder Wayne Huizenga and his associate John Melk bought several Blockbuster stores. They expanded the company following the business models of Waste Management and Ray Kroc’s McDonalds.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which video game company in 1989 tried to stop Blockbuster from renting out video games?
Reach The Stroller at
276-638-8801 ext. 208 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.