THE STROLLER: We hereby resolve to inform you

TODAY’S WORD is rudimentary. Example: Congress came up with a rudimentary plan for helping protect people who have lost their jobs.
SUNDAY’S WORD was latchkey. That is a key to an outside door, especially a front door. When talking about kids, that usually refers to young people who are given a key to take care of themselves before and after school. Example: "Grandma Margaret wrote about life’s experiences, starting with growing up a latchkey child in Fieldale in the 1930s." (Holly Kozelsky's column, Page B5 on Dec. 27.)
New year, new plans
Are you the type of person who makes lists at the end of the year? That could be lists of things that happened in the preceding year or, more common, a list of things you would like to change in the coming year, the famous "New Year's Resolutions."
The Stroller always thought that resolutions really should start on Jan. 15, because most of them started on Jan. 1 didn't endure a week anyway.
Yougov.com did a survey at the beginning of the year and found that in the U.S. the most common resolutions were exercising more (50%), saving money (49%), eating more healthily (43%), and losing weight (37%). None of those was a big supply.
Do you have resolutions? The Stroller would love to share some of them. Just drop us a line. We can publish them even if you've already broken them.
But what about 2021?
Another outfit, goskills.com, did a survey for this year, and most of the list was the same except for No. 8: "Spend more time with family and friends ." On March 15 or so, we all broke that resolution.
But that does suggest a unique resolution list for 2021 that could include:
- Wear my mask every time I'm in public.
- Get vaccinated for the coronavirus as soon as possible.
- Volunteer to help get meals to people who are food deprived.
- Be nice to those around me, even if I don't agree with all they say.
- Do one thing to protect the planet.
Each of those could have profound affect and require no sweat or starvation.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Realchristmastrees.org, which tracks all sorts of information about Christmas trees, says it can take 4-15 years to grow a tree to the average height of 6 to 7 feet. But the average time is about seven years.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What percentage of Americans make New Year's resolutions and how many actually keep them?
