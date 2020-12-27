THE STROLLER: We hereby resolve to inform you

TODAY’S WORD is rudimentary. Example: Congress came up with a rudimentary plan for helping protect people who have lost their jobs.

SUNDAY’S WORD was latchkey. That is a key to an outside door, especially a front door. When talking about kids, that usually refers to young people who are given a key to take care of themselves before and after school. Example: "Grandma Margaret wrote about life’s experiences, starting with growing up a latchkey child in Fieldale in the 1930s." (Holly Kozelsky's column, Page B5 on Dec. 27.)

New year, new plans

Are you the type of person who makes lists at the end of the year? That could be lists of things that happened in the preceding year or, more common, a list of things you would like to change in the coming year, the famous "New Year's Resolutions."

The Stroller always thought that resolutions really should start on Jan. 15, because most of them started on Jan. 1 didn't endure a week anyway.