TODAY’S WORD is skim. Example: Tracy loved when her mother skimmed the pudding, because she always hoped to get the discards.
TUESDAY’S WORD was jacquard. The term usually refers to fabric, but it’s an intricate weave or pattern. Example: The secret to Ricardo’s tender and delectable top sirloin was that he jacquarded it before brushing the marinade over it.
Christmas lights
We’re keeping track of great Christmas light displays in the area, both what we’ve noticed ourselves and those readers have told us about. We appreciate your help in keeping track; please notify us of Christmas delights we should add to our list.
Here’s a start:
CollinsvilleRidge Road, Collinsville, near Autumn Drive – has lights set to music you listen to over 88.1.
Colonial Drive and a road off it, Laurel Road.
Hill and Dale Road off Business 200, with turnoff opposite Sportlanes.
Murphy Road.
Ridge Street, three houses.
Susan Drive, where it loops (neighborhood behind the YMCA, backing up to Daniels Creek Road).
Bassett
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Church Road, Bassett.
Amber Drive.
The Christmas House, between the old Bassett Printing building and Robert Haley’s law office, created by The Greater Bassett Community Inc.
Sanville
3140 Stones Dairy Road.
Food giveaway
Libraries feed the mind, and on Saturday, the focus is on feeding the body, too.
All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will host a “Holiday Cheer Drive-thru Food Giveaway” from 1 to 3 p.m. The gifts will include a family story-time book, while supplies last. Supplies are limited, so people who wish to receive a tote full of food and the book must register by 6 p.m. Friday by calling (Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5430; Patrick County, 276-694-3352; Ridgeway, 276-956-1828).
The limit is one tote per family. Sponsors of the drive are Carter Bank & Trust and Kroger.
“We typically do our holiday open house where we have hot meals we give away,” said Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely. Since they can’t hold an open house this year because of the pandemic, this food giveaway is the next best thing.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Elf on the Shelf, Hello Kitty and Papa Smurf were in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 2012.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: As if the Elf on the Shelf at Christmas weren’t bad enough (with apologies to its fans), now that impish, materialistic felt-and-plastic spy is trying to take over birthdays. What year did “The Elf on the Shelf: A Birthday Tradition” come out?
