TODAY’S WORD is skim. Example: Tracy loved when her mother skimmed the pudding, because she always hoped to get the discards.

TUESDAY’S WORD was jacquard. The term usually refers to fabric, but it’s an intricate weave or pattern. Example: The secret to Ricardo’s tender and delectable top sirloin was that he jacquarded it before brushing the marinade over it.

Christmas lights

We’re keeping track of great Christmas light displays in the area, both what we’ve noticed ourselves and those readers have told us about. We appreciate your help in keeping track; please notify us of Christmas delights we should add to our list.

Here’s a start:

CollinsvilleRidge Road, Collinsville, near Autumn Drive – has lights set to music you listen to over 88.1.

Colonial Drive and a road off it, Laurel Road.

Hill and Dale Road off Business 200, with turnoff opposite Sportlanes.

Murphy Road.

Ridge Street, three houses.

Susan Drive, where it loops (neighborhood behind the YMCA, backing up to Daniels Creek Road).