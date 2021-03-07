THE STROLLER: We provide some tools for your kit

TODAY’S WORD is flustered. Example: The other accountants seemed to be doing fine with the new tax software, but it flustered Terry, who liked the old one better.
SUNDAY’S WORD is contrite. It means feeling or expressing remorse or penitence; affected by guilt. Example: Bethany was contrite after James caught her sneaking one of the office tape dispensers, a stapler and several new pens into her lunch bag.
Tool tips
Some things you might not know about the items in your toolbox and on your workbench at home:
- The very top of a screwdriver handle is designed to put a wrench on it to give you leverage to loosen a tight screw.
- Freshen up sandpaper by pressing the bottom of a sneaker against the sandpaper in a power sander that is turned on.
- Put a rubber cushion chair leg cap over the head of a hammer to have a rubber mallet.
- Staple a piece of carpet over the top of a sawhorse to give a padded surface that protects project components.
- Hold a nail in place with a bobby pin when you hammer it in.
- Pull out stubborn nails with locked vice-grip pliers. Use a putty knife under the pliers to give support without damaging the wood.
Expressions
After last year’s absence because of the pandemic, Expressions will be back.
Art for the open-entry exhibit at Piedmont Arts will be accepted on May 8. Anyone living within a 100-mile radius of Piedmont Arts can enter one or two works in the exhibit, which will be judged by Amanda Honore of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine. You can’t enter something that has been judged in a prior year. Find out more at PiedmontArts.org.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: If you’re thinking the first video game was “Pong,” you’re not too far off. Physicist William Higinbotham in 1958 created “Tennis for Two,” which is thought to be the first video game. The screen showed the side view of a tennis court, and players used knobs to move a small blurry dot over the net. “Tennis for Two” was the hit of the Brookhaven National Laboratory open house.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Although “Pong” is remembered fondly as the first video game many people played, it’s not actually the first that was sold for home play. Which game(s) came before it?
