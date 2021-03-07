THE STROLLER: We provide some tools for your kit

Art for the open-entry exhibit at Piedmont Arts will be accepted on May 8. Anyone living within a 100-mile radius of Piedmont Arts can enter one or two works in the exhibit, which will be judged by Amanda Honore of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine. You can’t enter something that has been judged in a prior year. Find out more at PiedmontArts.org.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: If you’re thinking the first video game was “Pong,” you’re not too far off. Physicist William Higinbotham in 1958 created “Tennis for Two,” which is thought to be the first video game. The screen showed the side view of a tennis court, and players used knobs to move a small blurry dot over the net. “Tennis for Two” was the hit of the Brookhaven National Laboratory open house.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Although “Pong” is remembered fondly as the first video game many people played, it’s not actually the first that was sold for home play. Which game(s) came before it?

